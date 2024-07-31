Conqora Capital Partners Welcomes Ryan Dermody as Operating Partner: Signaling a New Era of Transformative Growth

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Conqora Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm renowned for uncovering and developing strategic off-market opportunities in real assets and digital transformation, proudly announce the appointment of Ryan Dermody as Operating Partner. Ryan's extensive and diverse experience aligns seamlessly with Conqora's mission to push boundaries and achieve industry excellence.

Ryan Dermody's specialized skill set, acquired through a distinguished career in the Royal Navy, transport logistics, marine, energy and renewables is a perfect complement to the Conqora team, which operates as an elite task force driving performance and innovation across its portfolio companies. Ryan's arrival will further bolster this dynamic group.

Conqora Capital Partners excels in creating bespoke investment opportunities, developing new companies, and assembling high-caliber management teams to maximize business potential.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Conqora team," said Sekhar Angepat and Rupesh Amin, Founders of Conqora Capital Partners. "His proven track record as a senior executive, logistician and tactical operative makes him an ideal fit for Conqora as we continue to grow our portfolio."

In his new role as Operating Partner, Ryan Dermody will oversee select assets in Conqora's portfolio, focusing on operational execution, right-setting strategies, and scale up initiatives to drive management towards peak performance and to unlock each investment's full potential.

"I am excited to join Conqora Capital Partners during this dynamic phase of growth," said Ryan Dermody. "My goal is to be a transformative change-maker and contribute to a future where economic success is inextricably linked with profound social values."



Conqora Capital Partners is known for its hands-on approach to investing, concentrating on scalable, real-asset backed, and technology-driven operations that deliver long-term value. The firm is dedicated to disrupting stagnant industries and driving exceptional performance from its leadership teams within its portfolio companies, making it a top choice for strategic partners and investors seeking impactful and high-performing investments.

SOURCE Conqora Capital Partners

For media inquiries or further information about Conqora Capital Partners, please contact Kish Adam at [email protected]