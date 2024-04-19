Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd. to offer clients Emerging Market Credit asset class

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Mormile, former Citadel portfolio manager, along with Jonathan Hartofilis and Richard Li, are partnering with Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) to jointly launch FortWood Capital (FortWood), a new emerging market credit investment manager.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd. (CC&L Private Capital), an affiliate of CC&L Financial Group, is offering the unique emerging market credit asset class to its private clients as part of a well-diversified, suite of traditional and alternative investments. It represents another milestone in CC&L Private Capital's continual evolution of its pension-calibre investment platform.

FortWood seeks to capitalize on opportunities presented by structural inefficiencies in global emerging market credit through a diverse portfolio of debt instruments. Michael explains, "Our approach combines thorough macroeconomic and fundamental analysis with a rigorous risk management framework, seeking to effectively manage the complexities of the emerging market credit landscape and turn inherent market volatility into portfolio strength."

FortWood's absolute return and active long-only emerging markets strategies target corporate and sovereign external currency debt. These strategies are designed for clients looking to capture the attractive yields and value discrepancies found in under-researched markets.

Reflecting on the addition of the new asset class, Catherine Dorazio, CC&L Private Capital's Managing Director, says: "Our clients look to us to find compelling investment opportunities that can deliver returns to meet desired long-term outcomes. For this, we seek the identification of a market opportunity together with an investment team that has experience and specialized expertise." Jeff Guise, CC&L Private Capital's Chief Investment Officer, says: "We believe increasing our clients' exposure to an attractive portfolio of credit, including emerging market credit, improves portfolio yield and expected returns without meaningfully adding portfolio volatility."

Michael added, "We are excited to join forces with CC&L Private Capital to further enhance their offering and provide opportunities to deliver outstanding results for private clients."

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd.

As one of Canada's largest independent and privately held discretionary investment managers, CC&L Private Capital helps clients achieve their unique financial goals while providing exemplary service. Its independence allows it to attract and retain top talent with a model of employee ownership based on contribution that aligns its interests with its clients'. Using an outcome-orientated approach, the firm's experienced and dedicated Wealth Advisors strive to construct personalized, tax-efficient portfolios investing in traditional and alternative assets.

The firm was founded over twenty-five years ago with a vision to give private clients access to the discipline and talent afforded to institutional pension clients. Since then, more and more Canadian individuals, families, Indigenous communities, not-for-profits and charitable foundations have trusted CC&L Private Capital to steward their wealth. For more information, please visit cclprivatecapital.com.

About FortWood Capital

FortWood Capital specializes in actively managed emerging market credit strategies. Leveraging its investment expertise and a robust risk management framework, FortWood navigates complex markets and challenging environments to uncover value. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, FortWood is a part of CC&L Financial Group. For more information, please visit fortwoodcapital.com.

