CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ALPENGLOW ACQUIRE ALBERTA MIDLAND RAILWAY TERMINAL

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) and its partner, Alpenglow Rail (Alpenglow), today announced the acquisition of Alberta Midland Railway Terminal (AMRT), a short-line rail terminal located in Lamont County, Alberta that provides critical first and last mile transportation and logistics solutions to an established local customer base. This is the latest investment through a partnership established by CC&L Infrastructure and Alpenglow in 2019 that has since grown to include six rail terminals across Canada and the United States (U.S.).

AMRT, which has the capacity to store over 1,400 railcars on approximately 300 acres of property, is strategically located to serve one of the largest industrial hubs in North America, composed of 40+ industrial facilities representing over $40 billion in investments. AMRT is served by both CN and CP (the only Class I railroads in the region), and is situated in close proximity to industrial markets and large-scale customers, making the terminal integral to local supply chains.

"Our rail business has continued to deliver strong performance throughout the turbulent market conditions we have experienced over the past three years and AMRT represents an important addition to our growing rail investment portfolio," said Matt O'Brien, President of CC&L Infrastructure. "We look forward to working alongside our partners at Alpenglow to drive further growth at AMRT and create long-term value across our broader rail business."

This investment further advances CC&L Infrastructure and Alpenglow's plan to develop and operate a diversified portfolio of rail businesses across North America. With the acquisition of AMRT, the partnership comprises three terminals in the U.S. Gulf Coast and three terminals in Canada, providing a diverse array of services to a blue-chip corporate customer base.

"We are excited to expand our North American presence with the acquisition of AMRT," said CEO of Alpenglow, Rich Montgomery. "We see opportunity to leverage our expertise to pursue significant growth including new customer service offerings. AMRT has some unique features that are difficult to replicate, including dual Class I service, a strategic location in Alberta's premier industrial hub, and ample land for development and expansion. These features coupled with our proven approach focused on customer service and safety provides potential to add significant value over the life of the asset."

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated over $5 billion in assets under management diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors, and asset types, with over 90 underlying facilities across over 30 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates collectively manage approximately CAD$98 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclinfrastructure.com.

About Alpenglow Rail

Alpenglow Rail develops and manages freight rail businesses and related transportation assets across North America. Alpenglow Rail currently owns and operates six rail terminals strategically located in leading industrial markets within Canada and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Alpenglow Rail was founded by seasoned railroad executives Rich Montgomery, Darcy Brede, Henning von Kalm, and Josh Huster. For more information, please visit www.alpenglowrail.com.

