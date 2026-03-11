Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. Announces the Limited Closure of CC&L Global Market Neutral and CC&L Global Market Neutral II and the Termination of CC&L Global Long Short Funds

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. (the "Manager") announced the limited closure (also known as a "soft cap") of purchases by new investors into CC&L Global Market Neutral and CC&L Global Market Neutral II (together referred to as the "Funds"), effective on or about March 13, 2026 (as of the close of business). In addition, the Manager today announced its intention to terminate the CC&L Global Long Short Fund (the "Long Short Fund"). The termination of the Long Short Fund is scheduled to take effect on or about May 14, 2026 (the "Termination Date").

CC&L Global Market Neutral and CC&L Global Market Neutral II Funds

The decision to limit new investments in the Funds has been made to preserve the integrity of their respective investment strategies and to maximize the return potential for existing investors. No additional action is required by investors. Current investors in the Funds will continue to own their units and will be able to make additional purchases as described below.

Each of the Funds will remain available for investment by existing investors, including: (i) those with systematic purchases; and (ii) additional purchases by any discretionary client account managed by a portfolio manager licensed to engage in discretionary trading on behalf of its clients where the Funds are already held within the discretionary model portfolio or asset allocation program or other similar investment product provided by the portfolio manager to its clients prior to the close of business on March 13, 2026.

CC&L Global Long Short Fund

The decision to terminate the Long Short Fund was made after careful consideration of various factors and is part of the Manager's ongoing effort to ensure its product lineup remains aligned with investor preferences, needs and long-term goals.

Effective March 11, 2026, units of the Long Short Fund will no longer be available for purchase. Existing unitholders may redeem or switch their units of the Long Short Fund for settlement on or prior to the close of business on May 14, 2026. After that time, any remaining unitholders will have their units automatically redeemed at the net asset value per unit as of the Termination Date.

A notice with further information regarding the termination of the Long Short Fund will be sent to unitholders. Unitholders are encouraged to speak with their Financial Advisor to discuss the termination of the Long Short Fund and their investment options.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. partners with leading Canadian financial institutions and their investment advisors to deliver unique institutional investment strategies to individual investors through a select offering of funds, alternative investments and separately managed accounts.

By limiting the offering to a focused group of investment solutions, CC&L Funds is able to deliver unique and differentiated strategies designed to enhance traditional investor portfolios. For more information, please visit www.cclfundsinc.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are predictive in nature and may include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", believes", "estimates", and similar forward-looking expressions or negative versions thereof. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, or expectations, including, but not limited to, the proposed termination of the Fund and the anticipated process for such termination. Such forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs and is based on information currently available. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future general economic, political, and other relevant market factors, and assumes there will be no changes to applicable tax or other laws or regulations. Although the Manager believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, expectations and projections about future events are inherently subject to, among other things, risks and uncertainties, some of which may be unforeseeable and, accordingly, may prove to be incorrect at a future date. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. A number of important factors can contribute to these differences, including, but not limited to, general economic, political, and market factors in Canada and internationally, global equity and capital markets, business competition, and catastrophic events. You should avoid placing any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Manager's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Manager disclaims any and all responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as specifically required by law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any funds and/or investment products managed or advised by the Manager or any of its affiliates, and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in funds and/or other investment products managed or advised by the Manager or any of its affiliates. Please read a fund's offering memorandum or prospectus, as applicable, which contains detailed information, and speak to an advisor before investing. Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

For further information, please contact: Lisa Wilson, Manager, Product & Client Service, Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc., 416-864-3120, [email protected]