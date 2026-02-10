CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN FUNDS INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF NS PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FOCUS FUND

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. ("CFI"), the manager of the NS Partners International Equity Focus Fund; (the "Fund"), announces that it has decided to terminate and wind-up the Fund effective as of April 10, 2026 (the "Termination Date").

The Fund will immediately cease the issuance of units and CFI will focus on an orderly liquidation of the remaining assets of the Fund, the satisfaction of the liabilities of the Fund and distributing the remaining net cash proceeds to the remaining unitholders of each series of units by no later than the Termination Date.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. partners with leading Canadian financial institutions and their investment advisors to deliver unique institutional investment strategies to individual investors through a select offering of funds, alternative investments and separately managed accounts.

By limiting the offering to a focused group of investment solutions, Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc. is able to deliver unique and differentiated strategies designed to enhance traditional investor portfolios. For more information, please visit www.cclfundsinc.com.

SOURCE Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc.

For further Information, please contact: Lisa Wilson, Manager, Product & Client Service, Connor, Clark & Lunn Funds Inc., 416-864-3120, [email protected]