Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group launches CC&L Multi-Asset Institutional Portfolios

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group (CC&L Financial Group) announced today the launch of CC&L Multi-Asset Institutional Portfolios. These custom balanced portfolios allow consultants to work with CC&L Financial Group to offer institutional investors a diversified asset mix, tailored to meet their specific investment requirements.

"Through our new Multi-Asset Institutional Portfolios, institutional investors are able to access our broad platform of public and private investments to execute their desired asset mix," said Brent Wilkins, Senior Vice President, Head of Institutional Sales (Canada), CC&L Financial Group. "Further, these portfolios will streamline clients' experience and give them access to a customized mix of traditional and alternative assets through one firm, one contract, and one fee schedule – all with the support of one dedicated senior client service representative."

Flexible solutions, focused results

CC&L Financial Group's affiliate investment teams offer proactive and flexible structures to embrace the evolving needs of institutional investors and the markets. Wilkins notes that, "the firm's structure as a multi-boutique asset manager is advantageous for investors and sets us apart from competitors through our ability to leverage the strength of our various affiliates, management teams, and strategies."

Our teams understand the needs of institutional investors and through our Multi-Asset solution, we will work with consultants and our clients to execute their desired asset mix across traditional and alternative investment strategies. Clients will receive detailed and timely reports, consideration towards future solutions, and information on investment research and trends.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group (CC&L Financial Group) is a multi-boutique asset management firm that provides a broad range of investment management solutions and services to high net worth individuals, advisors, and institutional investors. With offices across Canada and in Chicago, New York and London, CC&L Financial Group's affiliates collectively manage over $76 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

