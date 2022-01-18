Connective to Operate New Supportive Housing Development in 2022

Connective has been selected by BC Housing to manage 50 new supportive homes, expected to open early Spring.

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Connective has been selected to operate a new 50-bed supportive housing development, with tenancy expected in early Spring 2022.

Located at 855 1st Ave., the BC Housing development includes permanent, modular housing units that will be situated on land owned by the City of Prince George. The building will provide housing for people experiencing homelessness in the community, including people who were living outdoors in public encampments. Connective (previously John Howard Society Pacific) has provided services in Prince George for over three years and was awarded the contract through a competitive process led by BC Housing.

"Throughout all our programs and services, we take a housing-first approach. Focusing first on housing, while also addressing other barriers an individual is facing, allows people to achieve greater independence," Liz Vick, Vice President of Strategy at Connective, said.

Connective has a long history of providing person-centered services to vulnerable and marginalized community members. The organization delivers diverse programs across B.C. and the Yukon, including a continuum of housing, homelessness prevention services, alternative justice interventions, employment support, and community outreach programs.

"We are honoured to be expanding our existing services and support to people experiencing homelessness in Prince George with this new supportive housing initiative," Vick said. "Through our extensive history of service delivery, and our Prince George leadership's experience and understanding of the local community, we are well-equipped to support the community through this exciting housing development."

The development will involve Indigenous partners to ensure culturally appropriate services, and talks are underway to identify an Indigenous liaison to provide on-site support. Connective will work alongside community partners to deliver programming, support, and health services utilizing housing first and harm reduction approaches.

