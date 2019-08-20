Connecting people and places in northern Ontario with road and bridge improvements

CASEY, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern and reliable networks of roads and bridges are essential to ensuring the safety of Canadians, while improving their quality of life and positioning communities for growth.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for three infrastructure projects in northeastern Ontario.

In the Township of Casey, the project will see the reconstruction of Development Road, including the replacement of culverts along the roadway. These upgrades will provide more reliable access to the road for commuters and emergency response teams, while providing a safer route for children to ride the bus to school.

In the Township of Evanturel, the project will include the replacement of a culvert and installation of new guardrails on Kirbyson Road. The increased drainage will improve road conditions and result in a more reliable roadway for the community.

Finally, funding will help replace Murphy Bridge in the Township of Kerns. The new modular bridge will include upgraded guardrails, and better signage to help travellers get where they need to go safely.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.3 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Ontario is contributing over $763,000 towards these three projects. The townships of Casey, Evanturel and Kerns are covering the remaining costs for their projects.

Quotes

"Improving Canada's roads and bridges is essential to the long-term growth of northern Ontario's communities. Once complete, these important projects in the townships of Casey, Evanturel and Kerns will allow residents to travel more safely, spend less time on the road and more time with family and friends."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development,

"This project will support local tourism by providing a safe and reliable link between Highway 65 and Highway 11. The new reconstruction and surface treatment will reduce dust and increase safety for travellers."

Guy Labonté, Reeve of the Township of Casey

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Connecting people and places in northern Ontario with road and bridge improvements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support two local road and one bridge improvement projects in northeastern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.3 million in the three projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The province and municipalities are responsible for the remaining project costs.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Reconstruction of Development Road in Belle Vallée Township of Casey Rebuild approximately 8 kilometres of Development Road from Highway 65 East to the boundary of the Townships of Casey and Harley. Work will also include replacing culverts, and ditching on both sides of the road. $855,723 $475,354 $112,900 Replacement of Kirbyson Road Culvert Township of Evanturel Replace a culvert and install new guardrail. $238,050 $132,237 $71,313 Murphy's Bridge Replacement Township of Kerns Replace Murphy Bridge with a modular bridge superstructure, which will include an updated guardrail system and signage. $281,379 $156,306 $37,108

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

