BATHURST, NB, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The purchase of three minibuses will improve public transit services in northern New Brunswick communities after an investment of more than $487,000 from the federal government.

This was announced by Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst, on behalf of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, Michael Willett, President of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission, and Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst.

With this funding, the Chaleur Regional Services Commission will purchase vehicles to extend the public transit services offered by FlexGo in the City of Bathurst area, with the goal of rolling it out to the entire Chaleur region over the next few years.

This investment will provide residents with reliable public transportation to go to work, attend school, and access essential services, enabling them to complete their day-to-day activities. It will also encourage and support economic growth opportunities in northern New Brunswick.

Quotes

"Through a federal investment of more than $487,000, our government continues to improve access to public transit in both rural and urban communities. In the riding of Acadie--Bathurst, people must be able to rely on safe and reliable transportation services to get to work, attend school, and access essential services. The acquisition of these new minibuses, for the Municipality of Bathurst, will help better connect our communities and support the economic vitality of northern New Brunswick."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst

"The rollout of public transit service in Bathurst represents a major step forward for our community. It is a concrete lever for improving mobility, access to services, and the quality of life of our citizens, while supporting the economic and social development of our city."

Her Worship Kim Chamberlain, Mayor of the City of Bathurst

"This project perfectly illustrates the power of regional collaboration. By working together with the City of Bathurst and our partners, the CRSC is proud to contribute to the deployment of a modern and structured public transit service that meets the real needs of the population."

Michael Willett, President of the Chaleur Regional Service Commission

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $487,600 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Chaleur Regional Service Commission $94,981 and the City of Bathurst $63,320.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

