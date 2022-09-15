Connected Interactive Announces First-to-Market Retail Data Partnership with The Trade Desk

Advertisers gain new insights to audience segments, using Moneris data, for Canadian marketplace

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Connected Interactive, a leading Canadian supplier of retail and data-based audiences for the digital marketing ecosystem, today announced a first-of-its-kind integration with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk to give digital advertisers more data-driven insights into their audiences in the Canadian market.

The new integration provides advertisers on The Trade Desk with access to custom audience segments based on retail purchase data via Moneris Solutions Corporation ('Moneris'), a leading provider of unified payment solutions in Canada. Access to a programmatic-buying platform with custom audience segments, based on data from more than 325,000 merchant locations across Canada, is a first for media buyers. It also marks the first-time advertisers on The Trade Desk have access to custom audience segments based on offline card transaction data from Moneris.

Currently, brands and marketers are actively searching for better ways to use data to identify their audiences. With 27 million consented devices and identities corresponding to over 850,000 6-digit postal codes, Connected Interactive provides advertisers with the audience data they are looking for to reach consumers efficiently.

"With hundreds of different categories covering purchase behavior amongst Canadian consumers, this is the most comprehensive set of audiences available for retail behavior in Canada and has been anticipated for some time. Now having them available in the Trade Desk makes them even more widely accessible to the top digital marketers and brands," noted founder and president Lyle Wagner.

"Retail data has become the holy grail for advertisers as they look to close the loop between advertising spend and in-store sales. The ability to reach consumers, using purchase-based signals is huge to our clients in the Canadian market," said Jay Goebel, General Manager, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "This partnership highlights the power of data and performance to activate media campaigns that are measurable across the open internet."

"Reaching the right audience is critical when it comes to advertising," says Sanjeev Chib, Managing Director of Spendscape, Moneris' data solutions subsidiary. "Through Connected Interactive, Moneris' data allows The Trade Desk's clients to seamlessly utilize audience segments to optimize media buys for a more meaningful impact."

About Connected Interactive:

Founded in 2011 Connected Interactive is a performance marketing technology company with offices across North and South America specializing in unique and scalable audience solutions based on purchase behaviour and psychographic data for digital marketing. Newly developed datadesk.io was built to be an audience-on-demand solution laser focused on high-quality data. In Canada the platform allows advertisers to utilize over 20,000 behavioural segments linked to 27 million mobile devices to drive actionable insights, results and reach for agencies and brand marketers looking to enhance their user targeting capabilities.

About The Trade Desk:

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

