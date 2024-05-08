Canada's premier payment event is coming to Toronto, May 29-31, 2024

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Payments Canada SUMMIT is taking place at Toronto's Beanfield Centre from May 29 to 31, 2024. With over 200 speakers and 1,800 in-person attendees, The SUMMIT will be a dynamic and thought-provoking gathering of Canadian and international leaders from across the payment ecosystem.

This year, The SUMMIT will explore a wide range of topics central to the future of payments in Canada and around the world, including artificial intelligence, cyber security and faster payments. In addition, the two-and-a-half day event will address the payment preferences, challenges and opportunities for Canadian consumers and businesses. With expert speakers and industry representatives from over 350 payment-focused organizations, The SUMMIT will feature innovators, leaders and experts, including:

Mike Cook , Global Payments Lead, IBM speaking on technology as the business strategy not just the enabler of business.

Radhika Kakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Wealthsimple in an interactive conversation about how Canadians can take control of their financial futures.

Ron Morrow, Executive Director, Payments, Supervision and Oversight, Bank of Canada discussing the evolution of the Canadian payments ecosystem and upcoming changes to retail payments supervision.

Sarah Paquet, Director and CEO, FINTRAC in a panel discussion on preserving financial stability and security while supporting innovation and growth.

Andy White, CEO, Australian Payments Network in a panel discussion on real-time payments across the world.

, CEO, Australian Payments Network in a panel discussion on real-time payments across the world. Jeremy Wilmot, President and CEO, Interac Corp. speaking to how Canada can quicken the pace of digitization.

Keynote speaker Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Super Bowl Champion and Medical Resident, will open The SUMMIT by sharing his unique personal story and the importance of resiliency, teamwork and leadership — all critical drivers of large-scale transformation and imperative to the success of the payment industry.

The SUMMIT provides a unique opportunity to connect with peers, learn about the latest trends and innovations, while shaping the future of payments in Canada. Over two and a half days, delegates will enjoy a comprehensive mainstage program, over 70 breakout sessions, an exhibit hall and multiple networking opportunities.

ABOUT PAYMENTS CANADA

Payments Canada makes payments easier, smarter and safer for all Canadians. We are a public purpose organization that owns and operates Canada's payment systems, Lynx and the Automated Clearing Settlement System (ACSS), and are responsible for the by-laws, rules and standards that support these systems. In 2023, our systems cleared and settled over $112 trillion — more than $450 billion every business day. Some of the transactions that pass through our systems include debit card payments, pre-authorized debits, direct deposits, bill payments, wire payments and cheques. Payments are an essential part of our economy and way of life. From a down payment on a home, an invoice paid to a local business, money sent to a family member or a first paycheque — payments keep Canadians and the economy moving forward.

For media inquiries and more information, including the agenda and to register for the in-person or digital experience, please visit thesummit.ca.

