Connect @ HR Conference & Expo 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Never before have meaningful connections been as paramount to being a healthy, thriving person. Our HR Conference & Expo 2022 provides the perfect place for HR professionals to come together and connect on so many levels (physically, mentally, emotionally) either in person or online.

CPHR BC & Yukon is thrilled to launch our first true hybrid HR Conference & Expo as we return to the Vancouver Convention Centre West, April 25 – 27 with an in-person audience. As well we continue to offer a virtual platform for online attendees to take in the sessions, network and attend an online expo May 4 – 5. Media are invited to attend and interviews with key speakers will be arranged as available.

Hosted by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia & Yukon (CPHR BC & Yukon) and anchored by four visionary keynote speakers together with a wealth of diverse breakout sessions, the annual HR Conference & Expo also showcases the largest West Coast tradeshow of its kind. As in year's past, on April 26 & 27, 2022, the tradeshow also welcomes the wider business world, free of charge—and features book signings from many of the top speakers.

As always, this year's keynotes are not what might be expected from a 'typical' HR conference but reflect the dynamic evolution and challenges the profession and wider working world now faces.

Geared to "Connect" from the start, opening keynote speaker Riaz Meghji (April 26 @ 8:30 a.m.) comes equipped to reveal the 'secrets' Every Conversation Counts: How to Build Inclusive Relationships in a Hybrid Reality.

Bookending the first day on the main stage (April 26 @ 2:30 p.m.), keynote Vivek Shraya, artist & educator on self-expression, identity and inclusivity, will bring to light "You Have More Power Than You Think" home to the workplace.

Day two brings two stellar keynotes forward—and kicks off with Cy Wakeman's "No Ego- How HR Leaders Can Cut the Cost of Drama, End Entitlement and Drive Big Results." (April 27 @ 8:30 a.m.) Cy is a New York Times bestselling author and global thought-leader.

Rounding out the keynote presentations, gifted storyteller Kendal Netmaker (April 27 @ 3:10 p.m.) shares what it takes to refuel, recharge and reenergize our resiliency to be successful in everything we do.

For more information on the keynote speakers or to download the full program for the HR Conference & Expo 2022 on April 25-27 2022, please visit www.cphrbc.ca/conference.

CPHR BC & Yukon is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the HR profession through advocacy, awareness and professional development opportunities. Established in 1942, the association provides leadership to more than 6,000 members, and is both a founding member of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Canada (CPHR Canada) and the exclusive grantor of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation in British Columbia and the Yukon. www.cphrbc.ca

For further information: Ian Esplen, communications specialist, CPHR BC & Yukon, 604-694-6930, [email protected]