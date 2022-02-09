Connect Hearing is Proud to Welcome New Brunswick's Audiologie Avenir Hearing to its Canada-Wide Network of Hearing Clinics

"We strongly believe that joining Connect Hearing will allow us to improve access to quality audiological care" Tweet this

Avenir Hearing was founded in 2000 by Dr. Denis Leblanc in Dieppe, New Brunswick, and he and his team have since grown Avenir Hearing to 11 locations and become the largest network of hearing clinics in the province.

"We strongly believe that joining Connect Hearing will allow us to improve access to quality audiological care not only in New Brunswick but across Canada. Avenir Hearing's unique delivery service will continue and surely inspire Connect Hearing to apply some of our innovative ways to improve hearing aid accessibility across their network of clinics. We align ourselves well with each other's core values and are excited about the direction that Connect Hearing proposes to take audiological care in the near future," says Audiologist and President of Avenir Hearing, Dr. Denis Leblanc.

Connect Hearing's Vice-President of Business Development, Ian Ward, states "the seed for this deal was planted years ago, and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was successfully closed this January to start the new calendar year. Consideration and thanks for the hard work to everyone involved, including Lilika Beck, Dr. Denis Leblanc, and Paul Thompson, Sonova Strategic Projects Lead."

With over 150 hearing clinics across Canada, and growing, Connect Hearing is Canada's #1 physician referred hearing healthcare provider. Since 1978, Connect Hearing has helped Canadians from Victoria to Halifax stay connected to the sounds they love. Learn more at www.connecthearing.ca.

For further information: Todd Jones, Marketing Director, Connect Hearing