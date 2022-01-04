Connect Hearing is Proud to Welcome Hockey Legend Darryl Sittler to the Team

Sittler, who became a Connect Hearing client when a routine hearing test revealed a degree of hearing loss, was impressed by the care he received at his local Connect Hearing clinic and by the innovative hearing technology available. He sees hearing care as a health issue, with no reason for any stigma about wearing hearing aids, especially since "many of the latest models are completely invisible."

Darryl Sittler is a former hockey professional who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Detroit Red Wings from1970 to 1985. He still holds an unbroken record for scoring 10 points in a single hockey game, he scored the winning goal at the Canada Cup of 1976, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989.

Throughout his career and after retirement from hockey, Sittler has been involved with raising awareness for important health issues — one of his first was joining Terry Fox when the Marathon of Hope came to Toronto in 1982. He has also been an advocate for the importance of early cancer screening, specifically for colorectal cancer. "I'm aware of my responsibility to not stay on the sidelines when it comes to reminding people of the importance of being proactive regarding their health," says Sittler. "I had a great experience as a client of Connect Hearing. When they reached out asking if I was interested in working with them to educate people on how to take care of their hearing health, I jumped at the chance."

"We are extremely excited and proud to be working with one of Canada's greatest hockey legends," shares Todd Jones, Marketing Director for Connect Hearing. "We believe that Darryl will help us reach our target audience in new ways and communicate the importance of being proactive when it comes to hearing health."

The campaign featuring Darryl Sittler includes television, direct mail, print, online advertising, clinic merchandising and more.

With over 145 clinics across the country, Connect Hearing is Canada's #1 physician referred hearing healthcare provider. Since 1978, in clinics from Victoria to Halifax, Connect Hearing has helped over 350,000 people stay connected to the sounds they love. Learn more at www.connecthearing.ca.

SOURCE Connect Hearing Canada

For further information: Press Contact: Name: Todd Jones, Marketing Director - Connect Hearing Canada, Telephone: 250-812-7487, Email: [email protected]