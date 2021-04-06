Congratulations to BC Cattlemen's Association for Agritech Grant

CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - A4 Systems of Calgary, AB congratulates the BC Cattlemen's Association for being awarded an Agritech Grant from the Province of British Columbia.

The BC Cattlemen's Association was one of 21 companies receiving a grant to develop technologies to improve food security in British Columbia. Announced on March 26, 2021 the BC Cattlemen's Association received a grant of $350,000 to develop its virtual fencing project.

"We are pleased to be a part of the virtual fence project with the BC Cattlemen's Association and congratulate them on receiving the BC Agritech Grant. It is a great honor and reflective of the association's long standing as a leading association in BC's cattle industry," said A4 Systems CEO Patrick Charest.

A4 Systems is a partner of the BC Cattlemen's Association for the virtual fencing project. The project will develop wearable cattle technology to manage and track cattle movement using cellular technology. A4 Systems will be building the cyber physical systems for the project which include hardware, software, and analysis. A4 Systems will design the physical cattle collar to house electronics, communications, power, and training capabilities. Cattle will be conditioned to stay within the virtual boundary using a combination of audio tones and stimulus. A4 will collect data through GPS / LTE antennas and aggregate and maintain the data to facilitate collar synchronization and availability for the user interface.

Other partners include the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, the Province of British Columbia, Telus and Two Story Robot. National telecommunications company Telus will provide a wide range of telecommunications products as the system relies on LTE and GPS. Two Story Robot of Kamloops, BC is a full-stack product producer specializing in modern web technologies and will be designing the API, user interface and data engines to communicate between the API and user interface. The project is sponsored by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and the Province of British Columbia.

About A4 Systems:

Founded in 2015, A4 Systems is a world-class team of cyber physical system product developers, transforming quality data into primary competitive advantage. Based in Calgary, A4 builds mission-critical SaaS products for customers to achieve breakthrough performance. A4's flagship product is HerdWhistle™, an RFID monitoring system for the health and well-being of livestock. This technology is exclusively distributed in Canada by UFA.

For further information: Patrick Charest [email protected] Ph: +1 (587) 774-5888

