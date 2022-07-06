Congo coffee Ltd successfully raised Cnd$7,000,000 of pre-seed funding from Angel investors.

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto based cult Canadian coffeehouse closed a 1st round of pre-seed funding from Pittsford, New York Angel investors group. Spearheaded by its founder, Nia Bangala, plans on opening new retail locations for 2023, will help scale up The Congo Coffee brand. Since 2019, Bangala focus was on fit to market development, gaining amazing traction and build their "Cult-Like Following" as seen in their stellar Google rating/reviews.

To leverage our early successes, the amount raised will go towards team building, operations, supply chain infrastructure and market share acquisition through our online and in store channels. "I took my time to perfect our unique offerings which gives Congo Coffee its competitive advantage, to really understand and obsess over our core customers base satisfaction and needs" Says Bangala. "Im never in a rush to do anything, I like to be deliberately strategic". "I'm extremely proud of the solid foundations I've laid as I bootstrapped this business for the past 3 summers. Congo Coffee opened its 1st prototype retail doors, 7 months prior a global pandemic. "I acquired, retained and grew our customer base, won the coveted Restaurant Guru Award for Most recommended Coffee shop in Toronto 2021-22, two years in a row and was recognized as an innovative founder". (In 2020, Bangala was invited as Shopify's COO, Harley Finkelstein Guest speaker at StartupFest, among the world Best Entrepreneurs) the next 20 years + is to establish Congo Coffee as a global coffee chain.

"Our offerings are original, creative and unique, yet not gimmicky and still staples breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner menu which set us apart from our competitors. I'm not reinventing the wheel, I bettered it while just getting started."

Keeping a lean operation, focusing on an above excellent customers experience with our on order made hot & crisps donut, specialty coffee set Congo Coffee to thrive during these hard economic years for small businesses. The Canadian coffee market size is US$26.79bn in 2022, around US$6bn of that is from coffee and snack shops. Global Coffee Shops Market set to Reach $201.4 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020-27. I'm really excited about the future, solidifying our presence on the QSR scene. With EU Trademarks secured, Canada and USA's pending, Pre-seed round is still opened.

SOURCE Congo Coffee & Toronto Beignets

For further information: [email protected]