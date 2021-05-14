Congo Coffee & Beignets' Toronto Beignets Amass Cult-Like Following Among Locals, Tourists and Influencers Alike

Hundreds of Online Raves Suggest that a Beignet by Any Other Name Could Not Possibly Taste So Sweet

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto has yet another reason to be proud. A mouthwateringly delicious one. The city's arguably best beignets just so happen to now bear its name - and have amassed quite a following among locals, tourists and social media influencers alike. Congo Coffee & Toronto Beignets, located at 298 Gerrard St. E and online at congo-coffee.com, offers takeout, delivery (through third party partners) and online ordering and is home to the original Toronto Beignet.

Toronto Beignets are quite simply a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, earning them a reputation far and wide as the city's unofficial signature beignet. The secret? The bite-sized patented treats - with a name currently being trademarked - incorporate a multicultural flavor that reflects the founder, Nia Bangala's background. The owner was, after all, raised in Belgium by Congolese parents before emigrating to Canada in her teens.

"Toronto is an amazing city in large part because of its diverse population that encompasses more than 200 ethnicities, speaking more than 160 languages. Our beignets clearly appeal to the palates of people across these various groups so we named them in honor of our beloved city to honor this special uniqueness," explained Bangala.

For those unfamiliar with exactly what a beignet is; it is, in basic terms, a deep-fried pastry. Its roots harken back to Ancient Rome yet France and New Orleans are probably the two locales whose versions are best known. Until now.

Toronto Beignets have caught the attention – and appetites – of foodies and the famous across Instagram and TikTok with collective followings well over 100K, many of whom have called them "the best in Toronto." Bangala says that while she was caught off guard by the unanticipated surge in customers and attention, she believes her treats are indeed worthy of the accolades based on the attention, detail, time and quality ingredients that go into each batch.

Unlike other traditional beignets, hers are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside – a texture balance attributed to resting the dough for 48 hours. She also bends the beignet rules a bit by offering both the typical powdered and cinnamon sugars topping along with a variety of flavored syrups and sauces to top things off. While hard to describe, they are somewhat akin to a cross between a funnel cake, pate à choux, hush puppy and donut. In other words, the only way to truly appreciate a Toronto Beignet is to taste one.

"The way Toronto Beignets have been so warmly embraced has motivated us to explore extending our reach so other regions can experience our delicious recipe while also reinforcing our pride is our distinctively unique home city," added Bangala.

Congo Coffee & Beignets also specializes in sustainably sourced, direct trade coffee from coffee bean farmers in Congo. For more information on Coffee & Beignets and its Toronto Beignets, go to congo-coffee.com. or Instagram.

