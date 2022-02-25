Conflict in Ukraine: Samaritan's Purse deploys team to assess emergency needs

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Samaritan's Purse deployed disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine. This team is conducting rapid needs assessments in countries neighboring Ukraine to determine how the international Christian relief organization can meet emergency needs resulting from the invasion.

Each advance team includes a medical staff member who will work to identify if there are any health needs that are unable to be met by the local healthcare system. In coordination with this assessment, the organization has also prepared an emergency field hospital for overseas shipment in the event that it is needed.

"Samaritan's Purse has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine for weeks," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We have deployed members of our Disaster Assistance Response Team to surrounding countries and are standing ready to help meet emergency needs resulting from the crisis. Please join me in praying for the people of Ukraine and for this conflict to end quickly."

Samaritan's Purse is also in close communication with partner churches and organizations in Ukraine to prepare and implement a strategic disaster response. The organization works with more than 3,000 churches across Ukraine, and is in the process of distributing over 600,000 gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for children through those churches and ministry partners.

Samaritan's Purse Canada:

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

