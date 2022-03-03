Conflict in Ukraine: Samaritan's Purse deploys emergency field hospital

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As conflict in Ukraine escalates, Samaritan's Purse is deploying an emergency field hospital to the region to meet the critical medical needs. Disaster response specialists—including eight Canadians—have been on the ground in Poland, Romania and Moldova since last week conducting needs assessments and preparing a strategic response.

On Friday (March 4), the international Christian relief organization will airlift the emergency field hospital and a team of disaster response specialists—including doctors, nurses, and additional support staff—to Poland on its DC-8 aircraft. The field hospital will then be transported to Ukraine where it will provide trauma care to people impacted by the conflict. This unit can treat more than 100 patients each day; it is made up of 30 in-patient beds, an operating room and intensive care unit.

A 747 cargo plane will depart next week with additional components of the emergency field hospital and the equipment to establish two additional medical clinics. These clinics will be deployed to areas receiving an influx of refugees. Assessment teams continue to work to identify the most strategic locations for these units. These health clinics will equip Samaritan's Purse medical staff meet minor trauma needs and provide general medical care for about 200 patients each day.

Ukrainian families are hurting and in desperate need of physical aid and prayer during this difficult time," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are deploying life-saving medical care to aid people who are suffering. We want to meet the needs of these families in their darkest moments while pointing them to the light and hope of Jesus Christ."

In addition to medical care, Samaritan's Purse is preparing to distribute 20 tons of food inside Ukraine. Disaster Assistance Response Team members have also begun distributing water and food in Poland as Ukrainian families cross the border. Samaritan's Purse will continue to assess additional needs in the countries surrounding Ukraine—ready to respond in further capacities to aid hurting families.

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

