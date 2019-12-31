Confirmed 2019 Annual Special Distributions For CI First Asset ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds, a division of CI Investments Inc., announces the confirmed amounts of the annual special, year-end distributions (the "Special Distributions") for the 2019 tax year for its CI First Asset exchange traded funds ("CI First Asset ETFs"), as set out in the table below.

Each of the CI First Asset ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Special Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distributions will be reinvested on or about December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2019. With respect to CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF, the Special Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and will be paid in cash on or about January 7, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date in each case is December 27, 2019, with the exception of CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF which has an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2019.

These confirmed amounts are for the Special Distributions only and do not include the ongoing regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts which were announced on December 12, 2019, in a separate press release. These confirmed Special Distribution amounts replace the previous estimates announced on December 6, 2019.

The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for the CI First Asset ETFs for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2020.

Fund Name TSX Trading

Symbol (or the

NEO Exchange,

where

indicated) CONFIRMED Special Distributions per Fund Unit CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.025 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.611 CI First Asset Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.229 ZXM.B $0.240 CI First Asset Morningstar US Dividend Target 50 Index ETF UXM $0.064 UXM.B $0.073 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $0.631 RWE.B $0.009 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF RWU $0.050 RWU.B $0.599 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $1.815 RWW.B $2.282 CI First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $0.345 RWX.B $0.165 CI First Asset Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.017 YXM.B $0.022 CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.219 FGO.U $0.018 (USD$) CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF FBU $0.135 CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.018 CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Dividend Target 30 Index ETF DXM $0.019 CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.0227 CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.001 CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.008 CI First Asset Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.049 VXM.B $0.052 CI First Asset Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.041 XXM.B $0.053 CI First Asset ETFs listed below do not have any Special Distributions for 2019: CI First Asset Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM - CI First Asset MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF RWC - CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF - NXF.B - CI First Asset Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI - FHI.B - CI First Asset Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF - TXF.B - CI First Asset 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF - CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV - CI First Asset Global Asset Allocation ETF CGAA - CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF FLI - CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI - CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO - FAO.U - CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF FBE - CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG - FIG.U - CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB - FSB.U - CI First Asset Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF - CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT - CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB - CI First Asset European Bank ETF FHB - CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR - CI First Asset MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG (NEO-listed) - CESG.B (NEO-listed) -

CORPORATE CLASS ETFs



CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF CIC - CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income ETF CSY - CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB - CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC -

CI First Asset ETFs

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals. CI Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase CI First Asset ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX or the NEO Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or the NEO Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

The CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds are managed by CI Investments Inc. CI First Asset and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

SOURCE CI First Asset ETFs

For further information: please contact CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.