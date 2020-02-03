Conference on UNDRIP yields insights on building a sustainable vision for the Salish Sea

Cumulative Impacts and Long-term Trade panel featured at January 14, 2020 gathering – the largest event to date looking at implications of historic

UN Indigenous Declaration legislation

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigenous leaders from several Salish Sea First Nations participated in a wide-ranging discussion that touched on the possibility of having an Indigenous regulatory body to address gaps and needs, as well as a process in which First Nations can work together and share information on issues.

The discussion occurred at Finding the Path to Shared Prosperity, a conference held Jan. 14, 2020 that attracted 575 registered delegates to begin to understand what it means that British Columbia has adopted new legislation implementing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Dr. Michelle Corfield of Ucluelet First Nation led the panel on the future of the Salish Sea entitled "Sustainable Vision, Cumulative Effects and Long-term Trade in the Salish Sea." The other participants were Chief Harley Chappell of Semiahmoo First Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation chief administrative officer Braden Smith, and Councillor Deborah Baker of Squamish First Nation.

Some selected comments:

Chief Administrative Officer Braden Smith , Tsawwassen First Nation: "The health of our waterways and coastal regions are of critical importance to our Members. Any conversations about the Salish Sea must involve First Nation voices and fully consider a framework which includes the Tsawwassen Treaty and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. When we review proposals on a project-by-project basis, whether intentional or not, I heard my council ask about community level impacts that are missing. When we talk about building a regional economy in the Salish Sea, First Nation communities need to be part of those conversations early, not at the project level but at the conceptual level, and at the regional level."

"Take a look at the First Nations Health Authority that exists today, it's working, they've had some bumps in the road but the reality is transformation can happen when industry, governments and First Nations are working together." Chief Harley Chappell , Semiahmoo First Nation: "As an elected leader of Semiahmoo First Nation who resides on the shores of the Salish Sea, I find it imperative that Indigenous communities be involved in the planning, protection and wellbeing of our waterways and that we incorporate our traditions and cultural responsibilities. I applaud the organizers of this conference for including Indigenous voices as a conduit to developing stronger more respectful relationships and deeper cultural understandings with industry and governments. I look forward to further initiatives and ultimately working towards an indigenous led study to further understand and plan for the health and prosperity of our Salish Sea and all the life within!"

Today, a special report on the Salish Sea component of the conference is being released. Link to the report.

Further information can be found on the project website, undrip2020.ca

