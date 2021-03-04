Conexiom Marks Record Year of Growth Driven by Increased Global Demand for Sales Order Automation

Conexiom eliminates the expensive, time-consuming and error-prone manual processing of sales orders and invoices. Tweet this

Industry-leading manufacturers and distributors, such as Chevron, HP, and Bunzl, chose Conexiom's automation platform in 2020 to maintain business resiliency during the pandemic and to provide ongoing, unprecedented operational efficiencies that reduce costs and errors, and improve customer service levels.

Conexiom is on a mission to eliminate the expensive, time-consuming, and error-prone manual processing of sales orders and invoices. Companies large and small require an automation platform like Conexiom's to eliminate manual entry and approvals in the order capture process, and to transform complex, unstructured data into touchless, structured data that is 100% accurate and delivered seamlessly into the customer's ERP.

With over $15 trillion in manual B2B sales orders in the U.S., North America and Europe alone each year, the opportunity sales order automation presents hasn't gone unnoticed. Based on this growing opportunity, ICONIQ Capital infused $40 million into Conexiom last summer as a strategic growth investment.

"2020 was certainly a unique and rewarding year for Conexiom as we partnered with wholesale distributors and manufacturers worldwide in the most trying of times," said Grady. "We believe that the growth we have seen—despite the lingering and evolving pandemic—underscores the impact a purpose-built sales order and invoice automation platform can have on a company's top and bottom line, as well as the experience they deliver to customers."

Conexiom's momentum stems from a productive 2020 that started with Grady's hiring in February. Since then, the company has strategically built out its leadership team . Key executive hires include Bob Burns as chief financial officer, Judd Marcello as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Justin Finnegan as executive vice president of services, John Cadigan as vice president of cloud operations and chief security officer, Dominic Aelberry as vice president of EMEA sales, and, most recently, Erik Severinghaus as executive vice president of business development.

Overall, the Conexiom team doubled in size in 2020, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. Conexiom plans to grow its employee base again this year and is particularly focused on roles that deliver greater value for customers, such as engineering, account management, and account services.

The company recently announced a strategic expansion into EMEA with Aelberry at the helm, as well as a new Salesforce integration, Conexiom for Salesforce Service Cloud and B2B Commerce , now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. In addition to the Conexiom for Salesforce integration, Conexiom also offers a robust integration platform with pre-built solutions for leading ERP providers, including Epicor and SAP.

Conexiom is becoming recognized as the leading platform for customers looking to fully automate complex and mission-critical trade documents, including RFPs, sales orders, AP documents, ASN, SPA, tax certificates, and more. G2 recently awarded Conexiom " High Performer " status in the order management category of its winter ratings.

"The biggest takeaway from 2020 and the pandemic has been digital transformation as a business imperative—it's no longer a distant hope or wishful thought," Grady said. "Increasingly, we're seeing global and prominent regional manufacturers and distributors turning to Conexiom as they realize the time to modernize business processes and automate is now."

About Conexiom

Conexiom's SaaS automation platform eliminates manual entry and approvals in the order fulfillment process by transforming complex data into 100% accurate, touchless documents, delivered seamlessly into the ERP. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Grainger, Genpak, Prysmian, Rexnord, USESI, and Compugen, trust Conexiom to improve efficiency, speed and accuracy, increase profitability, and elevate the customer experience, while eliminating unnecessary costs from manual approaches.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Conexiom.com .

