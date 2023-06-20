HALTON HILLS, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Conestoga Cold Storage Limited, a leading provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations with the construction of a brand-new greenfield facility in Halton Hills, Ontario. This state-of-the-art facility is set to become one of the largest cold storage facilities in the world, boasting cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and an impressive capacity of over 96 million cubic feet [2.7 million cubic metres]

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited Announces Expansion with a State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility in Halton Hills, Ontario (CNW Group/Conestoga Cold Storage Limited)

The new facility, which is currently under construction, will span an impressive height of over 150 ft [47 metres], exemplifying Conestoga Cold Storage's commitment to innovation and growth. With the first phase of the project scheduled to open its doors in Q4, 2024, the facility will leverage automation and advanced logistics systems to provide unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in cold storage management.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone for Conestoga Cold Storage," stated Gavin Sargeant, Vice President, at Conestoga Cold Storage Limited. "We are proud to announce the construction of this world-class facility, which will not only solidify our position as an industry leader but also allow us to meet the growing demand for cold storage solutions. Our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our customers remains unwavering, and this expansion will further enhance our capabilities."

"For five decades we have been committed to building a stronger and more agile cold chain in Canada," remarked Greg Laurin, President and CEO. "As the food sector has grown in size and complexity, Conestoga Cold Storage has grown along with it. We look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing cutting-edge, innovative solutions to the frozen food logistics industry now and into the future."

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited is renowned for its dedication to operational efficiency and sustainable practices; the new Halton Hills facility will continue to uphold this commitment. The facility has been meticulously designed to minimize its environmental impact, incorporating energy-efficient technologies, advanced waste management systems, and renewable energy sources. This focus aligns with Conestoga Cold Storage's vision of responsible business practices and their commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance.

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited is a wholly Canadian-owned and operated company. With 50 years of experience in the industry, the company has established a reputation for its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The expansion of their operations with this world-class facility is a testament to their continued growth and success as a Canadian industry leader.

For further information about Conestoga Cold Storage Limited and its services, please visit www.coldstorage.com

About Conestoga Cold Storage Limited: Conestoga Cold Storage Limited is a leading provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions in Canada. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and sustainability, the company has been serving a wide range of industries for 50 years. Conestoga Cold Storage Limited operates multiple state-of-the-art facilities across Canada and offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers.

SOURCE Conestoga Cold Storage Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Gavin Sargeant, Vice President, Conestoga Cold Storage Limited, Phone Direct: 519 748 5418