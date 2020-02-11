Condair study shows indoor humidification can reduce the transmission and risk of infection from Coronavirus

The death toll from the Coronavirus 2019-CoV outbreak has now risen to over 1000. Health authorities said there are now more than 42,000 confirmed cases worldwide. The rate of transmission from human to human is influenced by indoor conditions.



OTTAWA, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Seven dramatic weeks have passed since the Chinese health authorities informed the World Health Organization about the Coronavirus 2019-CoV. Coronavirus is closely related to the SARS virus. Laboratories have been able to use this information to develop tests to detect the virus. It can cause flu-like symptoms like coughing and difficulty breathing. Lung x-rays confirm severe pneumonia can lead to death. Approximately 58% of SARS cases were acquired from hospital exposure.

"The survival times of SARS coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and as infectious droplets in the air have been studied. Very low temperatures (tested at 6°C) and very low humidity (30%) enable viruses to survive for long periods on surfaces and in the air. Even at moderate temperatures of 20-30°C, there was a long survival time, but only when the air was dry. Very high temperatures (>30°C) render the coronaviruses inactive. This is why there have been repeated MERS epidemics on the Arabian Peninsula solely during the cooler winter months. It is assumed that the current Coronavirus will also exhibit a similar behaviour in relation to humidity and temperature. The rate of transmission from human to human is influenced by indoor conditions," explains Dr. Walter Hugentobler, FMH General Physician, and Dr. Stephanie Taylor, Harvard Medical School, Medical Advisors for Condair Group.

Indoor conditions where the air is heated to 68 to 75 Fahrenheit (20 to 24 Celsius) is the ideal environment for SARS coronaviruses to survive on surfaces and in the air over a long period of time.

"Air humidification acts in a proactive way to combat the spread of viruses by infected people even before any symptoms appear or a diagnosis can be made. Additionally, the respiratory tract's defenses are improved in all people due to the more efficient cleaning of the airways and enhanced immune defenses. Raising air humidity by humidification reduces the risk of virus spread in hospitals and other buildings at low-cost and without causing negative effects," Said Hugentobler.

Humidifiers can be readily implemented in both private and public buildings, giving people a simple way to actively combat this fearsome virus for which there are currently no vaccines or effective preventive drug treatments.

"It is not possible for humans to control the outdoor climatic conditions which have allowed this coronavirus to cross species boundaries. However, we are able to manage the indoor environment to support our health and reduce viral disease by regulating critical indoor air factors such as temperature, humidity, air exchange rate and fresh air content. When we maintain indoor temperatures at 20 to 24°C for comfort, it is essential that we decrease our risk of infection by maintaining healthy levels of air humidity and ventilation," Said Hugentobler and Taylor.

