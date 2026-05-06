SHANGHAI, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- At the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship, five students from Concordia International School Shanghai finished 3rd in the world in the VEX V5 Skills Challenge, marking a major milestone for Concordia's robotics program.

Each year, only around 6% of qualified high school VEX V5 teams worldwide make it to the Worlds, the pinnacle of VEX robotics competition. The Concordia team not only qualified but placed among the global top.

Concordia students (Jessica J, John D, Ethan H, Mak T, Yolanda L) with judges at the 2026 VEX Robotics World Championship

Their achievement came from months of disciplined engineering. The team rebuilt, retested, coded, drove, broke parts, fixed them, and ran the cycle again. The pressure ran higher than usual because they had also won the APAC Championship just weeks before Worlds, leaving little time to reset before St. Louis. At Worlds, that work held up against some of the most experienced robotics programs in the world. For one stretch of the competition, Concordia sat at No. 1 in the world.

Beyond the leaderboard, Worlds was an opportunity to exchange ideas. In the pit aisles, Concordia students connected with teams from other schools, studying drive bases, intake systems, autonomous logic, and match strategy. They asked questions and shared their own insights.

Behind this moment is a team of dedicated educators who have steadily built and supported Concordia's robotics program. From establishing a K–12 pathway to coaching through countless cycles of design, testing, and refinement, their work creates the conditions for students to thrive at the highest levels. This result is not just a win on the field, but a testament to the strength of the program and the people who make it possible.

About Concordia International School Shanghai

Founded in 1998, Concordia International School Shanghai is a co-educational day school that offers a comprehensive American-style education to students from Preschool through High School. Located in Jinqiao, an international community in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, Concordia is dedicated to cultivating the unique gifts and passions of its students. Concordia's approach focuses on nurturing every student through a journey of personal and academic growth, offering innovative academic programs, enriching extracurricular activities, and instilling strong character and values. The school is dedicated to helping each student achieve a bright and prosperous future of personal excellence.

SOURCE Concordia International School Shanghai

Joan Wu, [email protected], +86-18115287399