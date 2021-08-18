Concord's Secret Garden Oasis Pops-Up in Downtown Toronto

A nod to the Hermès rooftop garden "Un Jardin sur le Toit" in Paris, France, the Secret Garden pop-up is located at the Downtown Toronto Concord Presentation Centre and is an illustration of Concord Canada House's signature indoor/outdoor living space. Showcasing certain fittings specific to the new build, the pop-up is designed to serve as an inspiration to purchasers and an example of what they might achieve in their space with the cosmopolitan city of Toronto at their fingertips.

"We created the Secret Garden to give purchasers a chance to experience an immersive sanctuary; a place to feel inspired about the indoor/outdoor space offered at Concord Canada House," said Isaac Chan, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Concord Adex. "Toronto is a very sophisticated real estate market and our clients expect more. With this project, we challenged ourselves to create an urban oasis for our guests -- one that matches the tone and feel of Concord Canada House."

Guests of the appointment-only Secret Garden will enjoy immersive design and culinary offerings from the best in the city. Lush floral accents from Stemz spillover from inside the space out onto the balcony, adding an oasis effect to an otherwise urban backdrop. A custom marble infinity table from Avissa Design engages both the interior and exterior space through one visual line, creating a stylish mirroring outcome. Once seated, guests will enjoy a series of culinary experiences from Team Canada Pastry Chef, Calvin Wat and elixirs from mixologist Henrik Tonning .

Standing amongst Canadian landmarks such as the CN Tower and Rogers Centre, Concord Canada House takes its name from the illuminated maple leaf light facade running down the side of each building. Unique to the development is its fluid indoor/outdoor living space known as 'super balconies,' extra large alfresco living rooms with sprawling city views to the north and panoramic vistas of Lake Ontario to the south. Adding warmth in unexpected places, each balcony features radiant ceiling heaters, strategic lighting, wood-grain soffit ceiling treatment and composite wood decking. Designed as an all-season refuge, sliding doors open extra wide for warm summer mornings and special high glass railings block cool fall winds.

Akin to a Japanese Hotel, Canada House boasts the highest residential amenity club in Canada. Sky amenity features include a Skyspa plunge pool, providing thermotherapy in the middle of a bustling city; Spinning, yoga and weight training zones for a boutique fitness experience; Sky Lounge with a dining room, two kitchens, unparalleled views of the city and 30 ft ceilings. An outdoor skating rink inspired by Ottawa's Rideau Canal will serve as wintertime fun and a reflective pond in the summer months. Always building future forward, Concord Canada House will offer an underground car wash and optional EV parking with level three charging stations, allowing residents a quick-charge for their electric vehicles.

Consumers can visit ConcordExperience.com to find out more about the Concord Canada House build and to enter the Secret Garden Contest for their chance to win a culinary experience for two inside the Secret Garden.

About Concord Pacific

Concord Pacific is a Canadian headquartered developer of multi-phased, master-planned residential communities. With more than 40,000 units built or currently under development, it is Canada's largest urban community builder and has won numerous national and international awards for design and excellence. Their development schemes are strategically designed to enhance the lifestyles of its residents with innovative architecture and engaging public spaces of world-class scale and use. For more information, visit concordpacific.com . For more information on Concord Canada House, please visit www.concordcanadahouse.ca.

