$10,000 in community spending dollars up for grabs for early art appreciators

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - This July and August, join the fun and participate in the Concord ArtWalk at Concord Park Place, North York around Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park and Concord CityPlace, in downtown Toronto encompassing Canoe Landing Park. Learn about the amazing art pieces and their artists through a scavenger hunt and have a chance to win Concord Vouchers for local businesses around the Concord Artwalk locations.

Concord Pacific and Concord Adex Launch Concord ArtWalk 2023 with 25 Installations Across North York and Downtown Toronto (CNW Group/Concord Adex)

Have you ever noticed the beautiful array of art installations in the city of Toronto? You might be looking at an installation belonging to the largest collection of public art in Canada, featuring remarkably talented artists from Canada and around the globe.

Curated by Public Art Consultant, Karen Mills, and commissioned by Concord Adex, this year's ArtWalk will consist of 25 amazing art installations, with 13 located in Concord Park Place, and an additional 12 new artworks added to the Concord Artwalk in Concord CityPlace.

To participate, download the Eventzee app from the Play Store or App Store, create an account, and join the ArtWalk event by using the game code 'CONCORD.' Once you've joined, the scavenger hunt artworks will be viewable, and you'll be ready to explore. When players find an art installation from the list, they should scan the QR code using the Eventzee app, learn about the artwork and its artist, and proceed to the next art destination.

Gabriel Leung, Vice President of Development at Concord, states, "The ArtWalk will provide a platform for the public to be actively engaged in the appreciation of our artwork, and to explore the vibrant neighourhoods we have created."

Once participants complete a Concord Artwalk location, they should head to their nearest Concord Presentation Centre to claim their prize. Waiting for them will be a $10 Concord Voucher, redeemable at participating stores and services in the area.

Want to explore more? Participants can claim vouchers at both scavenger hunt locations. The first 50 participants who successfully finish both locations will win a prize valued at $100!

Gabriel Leung continues, "Concord has been commissioning and creating a giant body of public art in our developments. We have engaged Canadian, international, Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ, emerging artists – all with the aim of creating a wide spectrum of public art through the eyes and minds of a diverse range of creators."

For nearly three decades, Concord has been committed to public art in its major communities across Canada. Concord's public art program creates a sense of place in its parks, public landscapes, and the towers they build, resulting in more than 60 permanent commissions of scale. Their mentorship program assists new local and Indigenous artists in pitching and communicating their art and culture to a public audience. To learn more visit: https://www.concordpacific.com/public-art/

