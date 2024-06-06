Concert OSM in the Parks Sirius XM - The City of Beaconsfield proudly welcomes the OSM for a unique concert in the West Island

BEACONSFIELD, QC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is delighted to announce that the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM), presented by Hydro-Québec, has selected our city for one of its four major outdoor concerts as part of the "OSM in the Parks SiriusXM" program, presented by BMO and Sirius XM. Beaconsfield is honoured to host this exceptional event as part of CAM en tournée.

This free concert, open to all, will take place on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the enchanting setting of the beautiful Centennial Park in Beaconsfield.

Under the theme "Christmas in July," the orchestra will be conducted by the talented Andrei Feher, offering a classical holiday repertoire with iconic pieces such as Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" and Bizet's "Farandole."

We will also have the privilege of hearing the Chinese Canadian cellist Leland Ko, winner of the first prize of the OSM Competition 2023, along with the entire orchestra. The evening will be hosted by actor André Robitaille, adding a special touch to this already exceptional event.

The City of Beaconsfield is particularly proud to host this unique event and share this precious moment with its citizens. "It is with great pride that we welcome the OSM to Beaconsfield for this exceptional concert. It is an honour for our city to host this world-renowned orchestra, highlighting our community's deep appreciation for arts and culture," said Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Do not miss this exceptional opportunity to experience magical moments in the company of the OSM. Refer to the City's official website and social media channels for further information.

