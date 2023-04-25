Concerned Shareholders of Sernova Corp. Wish to Thank All Shareholders

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The group of longstanding shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of Sernova Corp (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE: PSH) (XETRA: PSH) ("Sernova" or the "Company") wishes to thank all shareholders for their participation in electing the next Board of Directors.

The intended function of the Board is to represent all shareholders and other stakeholders in setting the course, the tone, and the direction of Sernova in the achievement of its fullest potential. Shareholder participation is the foundation of this representation.

We hope Dr. Steven Sangha and Mr. Bertram von Plettenberg will be elected to the Board at the upcoming AGM this Thursday, April 27. Both look forward to fulfilling the mandate they have proposed to shareholders. Messages and testimonials from shareholders supporting our two nominees make clear that this election is about more than monetization of the Sernova products and applications. Many shareholders, either personally or through loved ones, are directly impacted by chronic conditions targeted by the cell pouch. Their desire to see Sernova succeed goes beyond financial incentive. Speed to market is primary.

The Concerned Shareholders have delivered Gold proxies representing in excess of 36% of the issued and outstanding shares of Sernova. We thank the Company's current management and Board of Directors in recognizing the support from these more than 110 million votes, and trust they will proceed with expediency, transparency and good will to facilitate the election of the next Board of Directors.

If you have any questions, please contact Carson Proxy Advisors at North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, local (collect outside North America) 416-751-2066 or by email at [email protected].

Advisors

Kushneryk Morgan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dr. Sangha and Stephan Dubreuil and Carson Proxy Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder communications advisor to the Concerned Shareholders.

