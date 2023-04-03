Concerned Shareholders of Sernova Corp. Nominate Two Highly Qualified Directors to the Board

Concerned shareholder group has issued an information circular and letter to shareholders outlining reasons for change

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - A group of longstanding shareholders of Sernova Corp (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH) ("Sernova" or the "Company") who currently own approximately 12% of the Company's shares have concerns regarding the performance of Sernova's Board (the "Concerned Shareholders"). Sernova's Board needs new voices. They are nominating two highly qualified individuals to bring independent shareholder representation to the Board and to address some significant issues that have impeded the Company's ability to unlock Sernova's true value.

The two nominees are fellow shareholders, Dr. Steven Sangha, a private fund family office investor, and Mr. Bertram von Plettenberg, a management and financial consultant and investor.

Eroding Value

Sernova's Current Board has complacently overseen a period of eroding shareholder value. Over the last two years, Sernova's share price has been on a downward trend. In stark terms, there has been a significant erosion in market value and shareholder value since May 2022, with over an approximate 40% decline in share price at the time of writing this release (to approximately $0.88). This is contrary to what analyst reports were anticipating (approximately $3.00 by end of 2022). Sernova's Current Board has failed to prepare and execute a plan to improve Sernova's performance and increase shareholder returns.

Slow Progress

The Current Board's tenure has been marked by slow progress on clinical trials and missed timelines. This sluggish progress includes trials for applications other than diabetes. This includes the lack of advancement of Thyroid trial or progress that had been promised for over three years.

Despite numerous catalysts, Management has failed to create positive momentum. It has failed to build on the Corporation's successful results in January 2021 and it has failed to execute a coherent business plan.

Wasteful Spending and Little Progress

Currently $1 million is spent on Investor Relations annually with little institutional investment in the Company. With only one exception (a recent announcement relating to Evotec), Sernova's collaboration with others in the industry is opaque. But this does not appear to trouble the Current Board. There has been no information concerning the cell pouch commercialization strategy to generate revenue by 2026 as indicated in a number of analyst reports. Furthermore, despite repeated promises over several years, Sernova has not taken any steps to list on the Nasdaq Exchange.

These factors interact with one another and have had a negative impact on Sernova, its share price and its ability to attract new buyers and partners. Sernova's Current Board appears not to care.

A Board That Ignores Shareholders

Consistent with its general lack of transparency and responsiveness to shareholders' concerns, the Current Board has failed to meaningfully engage with the Concerned Shareholders to address the multiple issues facing Sernova.

The Concerned Shareholders approached Sernova's Current Board in the hope that they could reach an amicable and cooperative agreement to change the Board's composition so as to include fresh voices and new perspectives that were in touch with shareholders.

Instead, the Concerned Shareholders were rebuffed or simply ignored. The Current Board's actions and inactions have resulted in the Concerned Shareholders, acting in the best interests of the Corporation, having to take matters into their own hands as a last resort by delivering an advance notice of nomination of directors and a Circular, all at their own expense. By taking matters into their own hands, they are ensuring that the future direction of Sernova is now in shareholders' hands.

Sangha and von Plettenberg, the New Voices Sernova needs in the board room

Dr. Sangha and Mr. von Plettenberg will provide capital market and business execution experience, guidance to accelerate the progress of different research and clinical initiatives as well as improve the Corporation's profile with better promotion and investor relations, all the while being vigilant on costs and the capital share structure.

Both Dr. Sangha and Mr. von Plettenberg are passionate shareholders of Sernova and are deeply knowledgeable about the concerns of the Corporation's other shareholders. Dr. Sangha and Mr. von Plettenberg would bring independent shareholder representation to the Board. They will support measures to improve transparency, cooperative governance and accountability. Dr. Sangha and Mr. von Plettenberg will also support scaling back compensation immediately.

AT THE MEETING, THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS ARE ASKING SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS NOMINEES.

To ensure that the Company's best days are ahead, the Concerned Shareholders recommend that fellow shareholders vote using only the GOLD form of proxy FOR the two shareholder nominees who will provide capital market and business execution experience, guidance to accelerate the progress of different research and clinical initiatives as well as improve the Corporation's profile with better promotion and investor relations, all the while being vigilant on costs and the capital share structure.

VOTE FOR THE CONCERNED SHAREHOLDERS NOMINEES TODAY AND GUIDE SERNOVA TOWARDS A PROSPEROUS FUTURE.

If you did not receive the Concerned Shareholders' Circular or you would like to speak to any of the Concerned Shareholders, including the Concerned Shareholders' nominees, please contact Carson Proxy Advisors at North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, local (collect outside North America) 416-751-2066 or by email at [email protected].

For more information, you can also visit the Concerned Shareholders' website at: www.carsonproxy.com/shareholdersforsernova

Advisors

Kushneryk Morgan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dr. Sangha and Stephan Dubreuil and Carson Proxy Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder communications advisor to the Concerned Shareholders.

