Concerned Shareholders of Emergia Announce Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to the Board of Directors

LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A group of shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of the issuer, Emergia Inc. (CSE: EMER) ("Emergia" or the "Corporation"), together holding more than 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Emergia, are pleased to announce the results of the special meeting of shareholders of Emergia held on November 15, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was called pursuant to a requisition from the Concerned Shareholders for the purpose of replacing the board of directors of the Corporation.

A total of 27,686,123 class A common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Shares") voted by proxy at the Meeting, and an additional 9,640,269 Shares were represented in-person at the meeting, representing an aggregate total of 67.65% of the total issued and outstanding Shares eligible to vote at the Meeting. The shareholders of Emergia (the "Emergia Shareholders") approved all matters brought forth at the Meeting per the following proxy results:



VOTES FOR PERCENTAGE

FOR VOTES

WITHELD/

AGAINST PERCENTAGE

WITHELD/

AGAINST

REMOVAL OF CURRENT

DIRECTORS OF EMERGIA BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION 25,305,992 91.40 % 2,380,131 8.60 %











SET THE NUMBER OF

DIRECTORS (5) 25,455,992 91.94 % 2,330,131 8.06 %









ROY SCAINI 25,447,600 91.91 % 2,380,523 8.09 %









JOSEPH CIANCI 25,455,992 91.94 % 2,330,131 8.06 %









HENRI PETIT 25,455,992 91.94 % 2,330,131 8.06 %









CAROLD BRETON 25,455,992 91.94 % 2,330,131 8.06 %









GUERY E. GOYO 25,455,992 91.94 % 2,330,131 8.06 %

In addition to the above results, the 9,640,269 Shares represented in-person at the Meeting unanimously voted in favor of all the proposed resolutions, bringing the percentage of votes FOR each resolution (i.e., inclusive of proxy and in-person totals) to approximately 94% of total Shares eligible to vote at the Meeting.

The Concerned Shareholders thank all the Emergia Shareholders for their support and vote in bringing about the change in leadership of the Corporation and look forward to the newly elected directors ably guiding the Corporation.

The board and management of Emergia anticipate issuing a further press release with updates on the direction of the Corporation in due course. For further information regarding the Meeting and/or the newly elected director nominees, refer to the press release issued by the Concerned Shareholders on September 10, 2024 and the information circular of the Concerned Shareholders dated October 17, 2024 that was mailed out to the Emergia Shareholders in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the press release and meeting materials are available on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

The Concerned Shareholders are Les Placements Jomyca Inc., Gestion Vaillancourt Mercier Inc., Gestion H. Petit Inc., 9208-4516 Québec Inc., and Nicolas St-Cyr. The Concerned Shareholders collectively, owned 20,830,242 Shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 39% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Correspondence to the Concerned Shareholders may be directed to Yvon Fournier care of McMillan LLP, 1000 Sherbrooke O./W., #2700 Montréal, Québec H3A 3G4.

A copy of this press release may be obtained on the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking information"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Concerned Shareholder has made numerous assumptions, including but not limited to the guiding of the Corporation by the newly elected board members. While the Concerned Shareholder considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.

All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as may be required by law, Concerned Shareholder undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Concerned Shareholders of Emergia Inc.

Contact Information: Name: Yvon Fournier, Phone: 418-573-5500