Concerned Shareholders Correct Misleading Statements from Media Central

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Following the announcement yesterday of a special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of Media Central Corporation Inc. (the "Corporation") to be held on December 30, 2020, the shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of the Corporation who requisitioned the Meeting announced that they look forward to the opportunity for the Corporation's shareholders to take the Corporation's path and prospects in a promising direction.

The Corporation's press release announcing the Meeting references the outcome of its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Concerned Shareholders wish to clarify the Corporation's misleading statements about the questionable voting results of the AGM. The Corporation is aware that there were significant voting and administrative irregularities that resulted in approximately 27 million shares owned by one of the Concerned Shareholders being voted in favour of the incumbent board of directors, that were meant to be voted against such candidates. If these shares had been voted as intended, the substantial difference would have resulted in a majority of the votes being withheld from voting.

SOURCE Shareholders of Media Central Corporation Inc.