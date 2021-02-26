Concentric Energy Advisors Expands Team with Key New Hire

Jennifer Nelson Joins Concentric as an Assistant Vice President

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. (Concentric) is proud to announce Jennifer Nelson's appointment as an Assistant Vice President. Ms. Nelson is a talented regulatory consultant with nearly thirteen years of experience in the energy industry, spanning the oil, natural gas, electric, and renewable energy segments.

Her expert witness experience includes testimony on cost of capital and alternative ratemaking proposals. In addition, she has performed research and analysis on a variety of utility regulatory matters, including ratemaking and regulatory policy, integrated resource planning, electric grid modernization, energy efficiency, and wholesale energy markets.

"I am pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Concentric family," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concentric. "She has a diverse energy industry background that will benefit clients under Concentric's Regulatory, Future of Energy, and Wholesale Markets practices. We are excited to add her breadth of experience to our team."

Before joining Concentric, Ms. Nelson was a Director at ScottMadden, Inc. Prior to ScottMadden, she was a former staff economist at the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and a petroleum economist for the State of Alaska, where she managed the state's biannual oil and natural gas revenue forecast, and was responsible for the production forecast.

Ms. Nelson received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from Bentley College, where she graduated magna cum laude, and a Master of Science degree in Resource and Applied Economics from the University of Alaska.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services, focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors, Concentric Advisors ULC, and Concentric Energy Publications, Concentric provides capital market advisory support, consulting services in Canada, and publishes The Foster Report. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

