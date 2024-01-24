Concentric Energy Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC Announce 2024 Team Member Promotions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc., and Concentric Advisors ULC (together known as "Concentric"), recognized leaders in management consulting services to the North American energy industry, congratulate their recently promoted team members.

Melissa Bartos was promoted to Senior Vice President and has joined Concentric's Board of Directors. Melissa leads Concentric's natural gas planning practice and applies her quantitative, stakeholder engagement, and analytical competencies to developing long-term gas plans. She is highly regarded in the energy industry for her leadership and communication skills.

Peter Blazunas was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Peter is an expert witness providing regulatory strategy and rate case expertise, including multiyear rate plans and future of energy initiatives.

Briana Adams and Colin Burns were promoted to Senior Project Managers. Briana has over a decade of energy industry experience focusing on cost of capital issues, asset valuation, and grid modernization. Colin has over 20 years of experience as a depreciation expert conducting studies for clients across the U.S. and Canada.

Kelly Porter was promoted to Project Manager. Kelly has extensive experience working with regulated utility rates and tariffs, specializing in cost-of-service studies, utility pricing, and regulatory strategy.

Bryan Hu and Tara Mou were promoted to Senior Consultants. Bryan is skilled at developing forecast models regarding return on equity, revenue requirements, and the quantification of impacts associated with various regulatory initiatives. Tara's experience includes regulatory engagements concentrating on energy efficiency, strategic planning, and utility rate case support.

Jack Gross, Ryan Kennedy, and Nolan Souza were promoted to Consultants. Jack has experience in regulatory strategic planning, rate case preparation, grid modernization initiatives, and forecast model development related to electrification and default service pricing. Ryan assists in preparing depreciation studies and statistical modelling for clients across the U.S. and Canada. Nolan has assisted in developing revenue requirements and lead-lag studies for investor-owned utility multiyear rate plans.

Riley Burns, Declan McCarthy, Sarah Quinn, and Somann Rauf were promoted to Senior Analysts. Riley has contributed her analytical skills and educational background in mathematics to engagements related to resource planning and ratemaking proceedings. Declan has been involved with engagements related to utility rate strategy, future of energy initiatives, and financial due diligence. Sarah has worked closely on regulatory engagements covering strategic decarbonization planning and future of energy proceedings. Somann is a member of the depreciation practice and specializes in research and data analysis to support utility depreciation studies.

Tess Arsenault and Jillian Barrile were promoted to Senior Project Assistants. Tess is a member of Concentric's depreciation practice and assists with depreciation reports. Jillian is respected for her detailed work product, organizational skills, and streamlined workflows.

Nick Duquette, Anna Martinez, and Kelly Moore have all been promoted to various senior positions. Nick is now a Senior IT Support Technician responsible for procuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting IT systems, applications, and hardware. Anna was promoted to Senior Accountant II and manages many of Concentric's billing processes and assists with various tax and compliance requirements. Kelly was promoted to Senior Accountant and manages Concentric's payroll processes and employee expense approvals.

"We are proud to recognize our colleagues for their commitment to Concentric's principles and clients as we continue to provide innovative solutions that power an evolving industry," said Danielle Powers, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Dane, President & Vice-Chair, in a combined statement.

