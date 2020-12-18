Conam Charitable Foundation Receives 6,766,389 Common shares of Canterra Minerals Corporation Pursuant to a Donation Arrangement

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Conam Charitable Foundation ("Conam") is pleased to announce that on December 17, 2020 it received 6,766,389 common shares (the "Shares") of Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") as a donation in an off-market transaction pursuant to a gifting arrangement for nil consideration. The Shares represent approximately 12.8% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of Canterra.

On December 18, 2020, Conam disposed of all the donated Shares in order to apply the monetary proceeds to charitable activities. Following the disposition, Conam does not have direction or control over any Shares of Canterra, nor does Conam intend to acquire any securities of Canterra in the future for the purpose of exercising control or having direction over Canterra. All necessary regulatory filings were made with respect to the above.

The head office of Conam is located at 201 Bridgeland Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M6A 1Y7 and the head office of Canterra is located at 1020 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6.

