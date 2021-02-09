Comtech Group Inc. Announces the Appointment of Hugo Blasutta as Chair of its Advisory Board
Feb 09, 2021, 07:45 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Comtech Group Inc. (Comtech) announced today the appointment of Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng., ICD.D, as Chair of the firm's Advisory Board.
"I'm extremely pleased that Hugo has joined our Advisory Board," said Jason Claxton, P.Eng., Comtech's President and CEO. "Hugo brings a wealth of experience from the consulting engineering industry, and he will be an asset to the Comtech leadership team, strengthening our ability to execute our growth strategy and client project delivery across North America."
The appointment of Mr. Blasutta builds on the Advisory Board's mandate to share industry best practices across the firm and provide additional insight into key strategic and operational matters supporting Comtech's growth plans.
Mr. Blasutta is a professional engineer and business executive with more than 40 years of experience in the consulting engineering industry. His previous executive roles include Partner at Yolles Partnership Inc., CEO of MMM Group Limited, and President and CEO of WSP Canada Inc.
"Comtech has developed a thoughtful and ambitious strategy for growth," said Mr. Blasutta. "As Chair of the Advisory Board, I'm excited to collaborate with the Comtech leadership team and help guide the firm toward the achievement of its strategic objectives."
About Comtech
Founded in 1994, Comtech Group Inc. (Comtech) is a premier provider of integrated, world-class program management and technical advisory consulting solutions to deliver complex capital programs and projects across North America. Comtech is recognized for its services on 17 of Canada's Top 100 infrastructure projects*, including some of the most complex rapid transit, infrastructure and renewable energy projects in Canadian history. The company's core purpose is to provide integrated solutions that improve the world around us. To learn more about Comtech, please visit www.teamcomtech.com.
*ReNew Canada
SOURCE Comtech Group Inc.
For further information: Media Contact: Kishan Dhanjal, Comtech Corporate, [email protected], +1 416 275 1080