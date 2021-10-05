Comtech Group Inc. Announces New President and CEO

"One of Comtech's strategic objectives is to continue to grow the company as the preeminent provider of program management and advisory services in North America," said Comtech Group's founding President and CEO, Jason Claxton. "I have every confidence from working with Hugo these past several months that he will help the organization achieve these objectives."

"After leading Comtech's Advisory Board for almost a year, I have seen the potential in this company, its people and its strategic plan," said Hugo Blasutta, a 40-year veteran in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. "I look forward to continuing to work with Jason, who is a true visionary, and leading this talented team of professionals toward continued profitable growth and operational excellence in providing value-added client services."

Hugo Blasutta is a professional engineer and business executive with previous roles, including CEO of WSP Canada, CEO of MMM Group and Partner at Yolles Partnership. He is also recipient of the Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and Ontario Society of Professional Engineers' (OSPE) Engineering Award, Management Medal. He has extensive experience in corporate development, business development, risk management and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial and operational management in Canada and internationally.

Founded in 1994, Comtech Group Inc. is a leading provider of integrated program management and technical advisory consulting solutions, delivering complex capital programs and projects across North America. Comtech is recognized by ReNew Canada as a 2021 Platinum Badge recipient for its service on 17 of Canada's Top 100 infrastructure projects, including some of the most complex rapid transit, infrastructure and energy projects in Canadian history. To learn more about Comtech, please visit www.teamcomtech.com

