Two million refurbished devices distributed to Canadians in need since the program's inception

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, highlighted that the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program is celebrating 30 years of investments in digital inclusion. The program provides refurbished computer equipment to recipients in communities across Canada and helps young Canadians gain meaningful work experience to develop the skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

Since 1993, the program has helped reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste by extending the useful life of electronic equipment. CFS+ also helps bridge the digital divide, supporting access to technology and connectivity by providing two million computers and other digital devices to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income Canadians.

Over the past three decades, through its internship program, CFS+ also provided 8,500 young Canadians with paid, practical, on-the-job experience in refurbishment centres across Canada, giving them valuable work experience that helped them develop advanced digital skills for the job market.

The Government of Canada continues to support communities across Canada by providing the necessary technology to help those Canadians most in need access the digital world and providing much-needed digital skills training for youth to help them enter today's job market, while advancing its environmental priorities.

Quotes

"Building a more resilient, sustainable and competitive economy means helping all Canadians succeed. This is why our government is building a strong workforce ready for the workplace of tomorrow and helping close the digital divide by providing refurbished electronic devices to Canadians in need, which in turn reduces electronic waste. Investing in youth and helping Canadians get online is an essential part of our efforts to support an increasingly digital economy. We are proud that CFS+ has been an important contributor to this effort for 30 years now."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"It is the network of partners, affiliates and volunteers that has made the CFS+ program a success for 30 years. This has resulted in helping more than a generation of Canadians to become digitally literate and digitally connected. We encourage others to join us to build on this legacy."

– Michel Langelier, Executive Director, Computers for Success Canada

"We're proud to support the CFS+ program through the CEO Pledge and to be partnered with Computers for Success Canada, their affiliates and the Government of Canada. It's absolutely crucial that all Canadians have equal access to technology, something this program has been working to address for 30 years. Young Canadians need technology to participate in the digital economy, and we need to empower them to build a more prosperous tomorrow for future generations."

– Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

"At Microsoft, our goal is to empower every person on the planet to achieve more. We are proud of our decades-long work alongside Computers for Schools Plus and our efforts to launch the CEO Pledge together. Since June 2021, more than 50 CEOs from the largest Canadian companies have committed to donating their end-of-cycle devices to underserved Canadians. We want to challenge every CEO in Canada to join, and we also encourage entrepreneurs and small businesses to donate devices. Every device makes a difference. We have plenty of devices to bridge the digital divide in Canada—we just need to get them donated and into the hands of the people who need them."

– Jason Hermitage, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft

Quick facts

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a win-win-win for communities, industry and the environment by helping extend the useful life of electronic equipment and keeping e-waste out of landfills.

Under CFS+, two million refurbished devices have been distributed to those most in need across Canada .

. Almost 11,900 tons of e-waste has been diverted from landfills.

Over the past 30 years, through the CFS+ internship program, over 8,500 youth have been given employment opportunities that have helped them develop valuable digital skills.

