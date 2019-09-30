Computer systems problems at the MUHC

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The MUHC is currently experiencing major problems with its computer systems. Anyone requiring emergency care should visit another institution. All clinical appointments are canceled for the rest of the day. The MUHC is taking all necessary measures to ensure patient safety. Please check our social media for updates.

