Computation's FREE Earth Week 2021

Computer & E-Waste Recycling Event: April 18th – 24th

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - What a year and how quickly it went! It's time for spring cleaning - from April 18th – 24th Computation Ltd. is inviting you to drop off your unwanted electronics and computer equipment for reuse and recycling, absolutely free of charge! We guarantee that all items that we cannot re-purpose will be disposed of in an environmentally sensitive manner and will ensure your privacy by destroying all data on any received equipment. Here at Computation Ltd. we are faithful adherents of the 3Rs of sustainability: Reducing and Reusing as much as possible, and Recycling the remainder. Items we accept include (but are not limited to):

Desktops, Laptops, Servers, Computer Accessories, Peripherals and Cables

Monitors, Televisions, and Gaming Consoles

Laser, InkJet, 3D Printers & Electronic Test Equipment

Audio & Visual Equipment, Speakers, Amplifiers, Instruments, and Reel to Reel

Power Tools, hand tools & Phones (Corded or Battery Powered)

Drones & Espresso Makers (Yes, we recycle these too!)

We ask that our customers practice social distancing with only one customer in store at a time for drop-offs. We also offer contactless drop-off – just leave your items outside our storefront and we will take care of the rest! We thank you for you co-operation.

Businesses, individuals with large quantities, and those with specific requirements such as pick-up, data destruction or asset management should contact us for more details about our services. All information present on systems we process will be securely destroyed, and our processes divert the maximum amount of material from landfill.

We are offering free pick-up to businesses whose e-waste and computer recycling needs meet certain criteria – if your server room is getting full, please contact us.

The event will take place in Toronto at 280 Jane St., from 10:00am until 7:00pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am until 6:00pm on Saturday & Sunday.

For more information, call 416.629.5667 or email [email protected]

Check us out at www.computation.ca.

Computation is a computer and electronics recycler, technical support service provider, camera and ethernet cable installer serving Canada from coast-to-cost since 2001.

