COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF FAILURE-TO-FILE CEASE TRADE ORDER

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company") announces that, on May 6, 2022, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), as principal regulator, and the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), have issued a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") against the Company as a result of the Company not having filed, on or before May 2, 2022, the annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "2021 Financials").

The 2021 Financials have already been filed on SEDAR on May 6, 2022. The Company's management is working expeditiously with the ASC and the OSC to have the FFCTO revoked.

Upon revocation of the FFCTO, trading of the Company's securities will recommence. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Telehealth and Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state of the art HPS Novus Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefit administration (including insurance companies, hospitals, doctors and labor unions, through various corporation in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, licensing and maintenance services.

