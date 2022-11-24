COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM EXPANDS TAFT-HARTLEY CLIENT PORTFOLIO WITH NOVUS 360 SOFTWARE AGREEMENT

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc., (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the strengthening of its Novus 360 software client portfolio, by signing a multi-year extension with an existing Taft Hartley Union in the Midwestern United States. This client will be utilizing CHS's Novus 360 platform, leveraging the benefits, claims management, and pension fund capabilities to streamline how they manage their customers, members, and retirees.

Under the leadership of Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer, CHS has built out its industry-leading Novus 360 Benefits Administration Platform, designed to leverage software to digitize and automate the benefits management continuum. A multi-year agreement worth over USD 850,000 (approximately C$1,100,000) with the potential to grow, the retention and migration of the Midwestern Based Taft-Hartley Union to the new Novus 360 platform reaffirms the value of its solution for firms in need of servicing self-funded benefits programs. As a second strategic priority, CHS has been employing a new client implementation methodology to increase the speed at which CHS can deploy its cloud-based benefits administration software for clients. CHS's accelerated implementation model is designed to have clients live in as little as three months.

Mr. Cosgrove commented: "We are excited to expand the footprint of our Novus 360 platform with a reputable Taft-Hartley Union in the Midwest. Our benefits administration solution will enable this Client to better process claims, billing, and eligibility for their 10,000 members. In addition, our new implementation methodology will ensure the client's workflow redesign will go live between 3-6 months. Ensuring client success and providing speed to value is critical in Healthcare Technology. We are excited as we partner and provide a definite win for our client."

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, TPA, Price Transparency, Medical Management, and PBM services, all providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including insurance companies, employers, hospitals, doctors, and labor unions, through various corporations in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, and technology-enabled services.

