COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM EXPANDS CLIENT PORTFOLIO WITH THIRD PARTY ADMINISTRATOR

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc., (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS") an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client portfolio with a Midwest third party administrator (TPA). This client will be utilizing CHS's NOVUS 360 platform, leveraging the benefits and claims management capabilities to streamline how they manage their customers and members.

Under the leadership of Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer, CHS has made it a strategic priority to offer its NOVUS 360 benefits administration software solution to a wider market. A multi-year agreement worth over $1.2M US with the potential to grow, the addition of the Michigan-based TPA client solidfies the value of its solution for firms in need of servicing self-funded benefits programs. As a second strategic priority, CHS has been employing a new client implementation methodology to increase the speed at which CHS can deploy their cloud-based benefits administration software for clients. CHS's accelerated implementation model is designed to have clients live in as little as 3 months.

Mr. Cosgrove commented: "We are excited to expand our client portfolio with a reputable TPA in Michigan. Our benefits administration solution will enable this TPA to better process claims, billing and eligibility for their 60,000 members. In addition, our new implementation methodology will ensure the client's workflow redesign will go live in under 3 months. Ensuring client success and providing speed to value is critical in Healthcare Technology. We are excited as we partner and provide a definite win for our new client."

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Telehealth and Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state of the art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including insurance companies, employers, hospitals, doctors, and labor unions, through a various corporation in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, and technology enabled services.

