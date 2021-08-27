Compliance Support Program Earns Ontario's Safety Regulator a Finalist Spot in Canada's Safest Employers Awards

TSSA in the Running for Best Safety Industry Provider 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is pleased to announce that its Compliance Support Program has placed the organization among this year's top picks for Best Safety Industry Provider in the 11th annual Canada's Safest Employers Awards. This is TSSA's second consecutive year in the running for an award in this category.

Presented by Canadian Occupational Safety magazine, Canada's Safest Employers Awards recognizes the outstanding companies, organizations, occupational health and safety professionals, and safety industry service providers from across Canada who went above and beyond in their commitment to safety. The Best Safety Industry Provider category celebrates service providers in the safety industry that help their clients achieve their goals.

TSSA was nominated due to the success of its Compliance Support Program, launched in October 2019 to improve safety compliance rates for TSSA-regulated high-risk entities and high-risk devices in Ontario. Since the launch of the Compliance Support Program to the end of TSSA's fiscal year 2021, more than 80 per cent of Compliance Support Program participants from TSSA's Elevator Safety and Fuels Safety programs have seen improvements in their safety risk scores.

"This past year has proven beyond a doubt that TSSA's Compliance Support Program is an effective way to help organizations develop tools to achieve compliance, while reducing the potential for harm to Ontarians," said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. "Rather than enforcement-focused, TSSA's Compliance Support Program is support-focused and plays a pivotal role in TSSA's transition to an Outcome-Based Regulator. The program relies on data to identify risks, and then focuses on education and harm-reduction strategies to target improvements."

Canada's Safest Employers Awards winners will be announced at a virtual awards gala on October 21.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

