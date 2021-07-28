Complex Canada Partners with Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum to Launch "Hidden Gems" Digital Series and Multiplatform Campaign

As part of the partnership with Complex Canada, Hidden Gems debuts with a 360-degree marketing strategy amplified by Corus' powerful megaphone of assets. In addition to long-term presence on complex.ca, the series will also premiere on linear TV in a new Complex-branded programming block on Global, Food Network Canada, and National Geographic running from September 2 – 5. The new programming block opens the series to a wide range of audiences across key demos and will be promoted with one to two-minute commercial elements across Global and select Corus specialty networks. The series will also be promoted across Complex Canada's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter platforms with episodic teasers, static images, and a series of custom reels driving to the series.

"To be part of a project that tells and uplifts the stories of Jamaican excellence is something I'm incredibly proud of," says Joy Spence, Appleton Estate Master Blender. "I can't wait for audiences to be taken on this journey to meet some truly remarkable Jamaican-Canadian 'hidden gems'."

"For advertisers looking to weave their brands into culture and engage audiences authentically, there's no better place than content," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "A core part of Complex Canada's editorial focus is to spotlight local trailblazers - be it in food, fashion, culture, music, sports, or entertainment - so partnering with Appleton Estate Rum on Hidden Gems to celebrate the entrepreneurship and innovation from some of our country's finest Jamaican-Canadian creators was a perfect fit."

Along for the journey in the series is Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum Master Blender Joy Spence who brings lessons and learnings from her four decades at the Estate. Spence, known as the spirits industry's first female Master Blender, joins four esteemed Jamaican-Canadian creatives in Hidden Gems including:

Charles Officer , a pioneer in Canadian filmmaking and an award-winning director with a focus on telling cultural stories.

, a pioneer in Canadian filmmaking and an award-winning director with a focus on telling cultural stories. Catriona Smart , a trailblazer in public relations, events, and lifestyle blogging. Long before the modern social media era, Smart founded the tastemaker blog space Coco + Cowe and has most recently ventured into PR as the founder of Halo.

, a trailblazer in public relations, events, and lifestyle blogging. Long before the modern social media era, Smart founded the tastemaker blog space Coco + Cowe and has most recently ventured into PR as the founder of Halo. Caffrey Van Horne , an award-winning stylist offering years of excellence in fashion and conceptual design. He has worked as a stylist, photographer, hair stylist, costume designer and now fashion designer, with his own luxury apparel and accessories brand, Caffrey Van Horne .

, an award-winning stylist offering years of excellence in fashion and conceptual design. He has worked as a stylist, photographer, hair stylist, costume designer and now fashion designer, with his own luxury apparel and accessories brand, . Richard Hilary , a musician, cinematographer, and restauranteur. With the local artist community in mind, Richard is the owner of Local Legend, a Jamaican-inspired resto-bar celebrating local artists and Caribbean culture.

Hidden Gems is produced by so.da, Corus' award-winning social-digital agency, and Mindshare Canada in collaboration with Fela, a production company founded by Taj Critchlow and Director X specializing in making cutting edge content in the realm of music videos, commercials, documentaries and films. Over four episodes, the series will take viewers on a journey to hidden locations in Jamaica, Winnipeg, Montréal, and Toronto, exploring each creative's inspiration in the places they call home. All episodes will be available online at complex.ca and across Complex Canada social platforms.

