MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - In a context where food security and essential services remain key priorities for northern communities, the Government of Canada is highlighting the completion of a transformative project aimed at improving access to fresh, affordable food and reducing costs in Nunavik.

Exterior view of the FCNQ warehouse and office space expansion work. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Press conference announcing the expansion of the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau Québec (FCNQ) warehouse. In attendance were Ginette Lavack, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services; Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac Saint Louis and Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada; along with FCNQ partners and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

While in Montréal, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Mandy Gull–Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, recognized the warehouse expansion work of the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau–Québec (FCNQ) alongside Mark Blair, Chief Executive Officer of the FCNQ, and Chhoan Sokchiveneath, Senior Director of Socio–Economic Development at the FCNQ. This project is supported by close to one million dollars in funding, including more than $966,000 provided by Indigenous Services Canada.

Located on the Island of Montréal, the warehouse now includes:

1,580 m² of additional refrigerated and freezer space;

6,500 m² of additional standard warehousing space; and

1,670 m² of additional space dedicated to offices and shared areas.

Thanks to these new facilities, the FCNQ has now increased logistics capacity, enabling it to supply its 14 Inuit member cooperatives across Nunavik more efficiently. The additional space will notably allow the FCNQ to:

store essential goods and food items, including fresh fruits and vegetables;

increase its ability to purchase in bulk, helping to reduce costs and maintain more stable prices for Inuit families; and

reduce the risk of stock shortages in communities where deliveries can be disrupted by weather conditions.

By strengthening storage and distribution capacity within the northern supply chain, this investment directly contributes to improving food security, increasing the resilience of Inuit communities, and ensuring more reliable access to nutritious and affordable food throughout Nunavik.

Quotes

"On behalf of Nunavimmiut, we sincerely thank Indigenous Services Canada for the financial support provided for our major expansion project of our Baie–D'Urfé facilities, representing an investment of $26.5 million. This transformative project will enable our cooperative network to optimize its supply, storage, and warehousing capacities, while strengthening the integrated management of our operations to serve our member cooperatives, local organizations, and the entire population of Nunavik's 14 communities. This expansion will help solidify an essential, sustainable, and high–performing service network for generations to come, while remaining true to our fundamental principle: working together and leaving no one behind -- Atautsikut/Leaving None Behind."

Eluscar Kulu Tukalak

President, Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec

"Congratulations to the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec (FCNQ) on the expansion of their warehouse, which concretely strengthens the resilience of the supply chain in Nunavik. Thanks to this modernization, the FCNQ will be able to provide communities with more stable, reliable, and predictable access to goods, benefitting all Nunavimmiut."

Ginette Lavack

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"This expansion represents a significant step forward for the well-being of Inuit populations in Nunavik. By supporting this project, we are helping to strengthen community resilience and reduce vulnerability to challenges related to the supply of essential goods and food. We remain fully committed to working with our partners to support northern economic development and to improve the living conditions of community members who live there."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I commend the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec on this strategic expansion, which tangibly strengthens food security in Nunavik. By improving storage capacity and the reliability of supply chains, this project directly contributes to enhanced well-being and resilience for communities."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick facts

The expansion work carried out by the Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau–Québec (FCNQ) will increase the total floor area of its facilities to 19,515 m².

This cornerstone project will: improve food security in all 14 Nunavik communities by increasing storage capacity for perishable goods; optimize the northern logistics supply chain, including by reducing the risk of supply disruptions and losses; support the growth of member cooperatives' commercial activities; generate operational efficiency gains and enhance resilience to climate– and transportation–related constraints; and strengthen the FCNQ's role as a key contributor to Nunavik's socio–economic development.

The Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau–Québec (FCNQ) is a federation of 14 cooperatives located in Inuit communities along the coasts of Hudson Bay and Ungava Bay. Its mission is to support these cooperatives by providing the resources and services needed for their collective growth. As a cooperative movement, the FCNQ enables its members to play an active role in their own development through sustainable social and economic initiatives.

Located on the Island of Montreal, the FCNQ has been a pillar of economic and social life in Nunavik for more than 50 years. Founded in 1959, it was the first federation to oversee essential services such as retail stores, banking services, post offices, cable television, a travel agency, tourist hotel accommodations, as well as support for Inuit art.

Indigenous Services Canada has provided more than $966,000 toward the expansion of the FCNQ's warehouse under the Community Readiness and Opportunities Planning (CROP) Program. This program supports economic self–determination and resilience in Indigenous communities.

Associated links

Major warehouse expansion to support the needs of Nunavik communities

Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) - Program Guidelines

Fédération des coopératives du Nouveau-Québec

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]