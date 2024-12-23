GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bureau claims that Rogers' Infinite mobile plans actually have data limits

The Competition Bureau is taking legal action against Rogers Communications Inc., alleging they are falsely advertising their Infinite wireless phone plans as offering unlimited data.

The Bureau claims that Rogers' advertisements create the false or misleading impression that the plans provide consumers with limitless data, allowing them to use as much data as they want. In reality, the plans have data caps and once reached, the data speed is reduced, or throttled, by over 99%.

As a result, the Bureau has filed an application with the Competition Tribunal seeking, among other things, for Rogers to stop the misleading advertising, pay a penalty, and issue restitution to Infinite wireless phone plan customers.

Quotes

"Canadians need accurate and truthful information when purchasing goods and services especially essential services like wireless data plans. This case demonstrates that the Bureau remains committed to ensuring that Canadian consumers are not misled. And that we take all appropriate measures to address false or misleading claims in the marketplace. "

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

Rogers is a publicly traded Canadian communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario , that provides, among other services, wireless services.

, that provides, among other services, wireless services. "Throttling" occurs when a service provider reduces data speeds, which limits the amount of data that can be sent or received.

The Bureau obtained two court orders to gather information and advance its investigation into Rogers' marketing practices.

The misleading advertising provisions of the Competition Act prohibit making any kind of false or misleading claim to promote a product, service or business interest.

prohibit making any kind of false or misleading claim to promote a product, service or business interest. In 2016, the Bureau took enforcement action against unlimited claims in the telecommunications industry after concluding that Comwave internet and home phone services advertised as "unlimited" were actually subject to monthly caps on usage.

In 2017, the Bureau published guidance for advertisers in the telecommunications industry warning against enticing consumers with claims that promise unlimited services, only to impose additional mandatory fees or caps.

The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online complaint form.

Associated links

For general enquiries, please contact:

Enquiries | Complaints

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]