The World Cup is expected to generate a high number of business contracts in Toronto and Vancouver

GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has launched a new reporting tool to help the public and business community report potential collusive agreements between competitors related to the FIFA World Cup 26. The new tool will help the Bureau identify this type of illegal agreement between competitors bidding on contracts linked to the 2026 tournament, which Canada will jointly host with the United States and Mexico.

EN-Reporting Tool (CNW Group/Competition Bureau)

The Bureau urges anyone with information regarding bidders who are entering into collusive agreements, to win contracts linked to the World Cup, to report it using the reporting tool.

Collusion undermines fair competition, threatens the integrity of markets and increases the cost and risk of doing business.

Collusion can take many forms, such as competitors agreeing to:

Fix the price of a product or service (price-fixing)

Rig the outcome of a bidding process (bid-rigging)

Not compete with each other (non-compete)

Fix wages (wage-fixing)

Refrain from hiring each other's employees (no-poaching)

To proactively deter and detect collusion, the Competition Bureau is working with the host cities of Toronto and Vancouver, and recognizes their commitment to fair and transparent public procurement processes while entering into contracts for the World Cup.

Quotes

"The Bureau will do everything in its power to prevent Canada's host cities and taxpayers from falling victim to unscrupulous business conduct. We are determined to pursue those who seek to unjustly profit from contracts related to the World Cup."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

In June and July 2026 , FIFA World Cup 26 matches will be held in 16 cities across the United States , Mexico and Canada , including 6 matches in Toronto and 7 in Vancouver .

, FIFA World Cup 26 matches will be held in 16 cities across , and , including 6 matches in and 7 in . The World Cup is expected to generate a high number of business contracts across a wide range of sectors including the construction, tourism and entertainment industries.

The Competition Act prohibits collusion between business competitors, including bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation or supply restriction, wage-fixing and no poaching agreements.

prohibits collusion between business competitors, including bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation or supply restriction, wage-fixing and no poaching agreements. The Competition Bureau offers free information sessions to help businesses recognize anti-competitive conduct.

Procurement officers and purchasing agents are invited to use the free and interactive Collusion Risk Assessment Tool to help mitigate the risk of collusion when issuing a tender.

Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs .

. The Bureau also has a Whistleblowing Initiative for those who believe they can provide information about a potential violation of the Competition Act. The Bureau keeps the identity of the whistleblower confidential.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

For further information: Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]