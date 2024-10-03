Competition Bureau seeks information from Air Canada and WestJet to advance its study of competition in Canada's airline industry

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained two court orders requiring Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. to provide information for its market study into competition in Canada's airline industry. This is the first time the Bureau has used its new information gathering powers in a market study.

The orders, granted by the Federal Court, require the companies to produce records and answer questions in writing relevant to the Bureau's market study.

The information the Bureau is seeking with these orders includes Air Canada and WestJet's:

analyses of the state of competition in the sector, including different sources of competition;

analyses of barriers to entry in the sector, including government policies, and airport access;

key performance metrics, from before the pandemic to recent years, and,

agreements with airports, and shareholdings in other airlines providing domestic air passenger services.

This information will help the Bureau better understand competition in the domestic airline industry and reach informed and evidence-based findings in its market study.

The Bureau launched the airline market study on July 29, 2024 , to better understand competition issues in the industry and examine what changes can be made to improve competition in passenger air travel in Canada .

, to better understand competition issues in the industry and examine what changes can be made to improve competition in passenger air travel in . This study is not an investigation into specific allegations of wrongdoing. However, if the Bureau finds evidence that someone may be doing something against the law, we will investigate and take appropriate action.

Air Canada and WestJet are the two largest airlines providing scheduled passenger services in Canada .

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

