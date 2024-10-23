Competition Bureau seeks feedback on the new guidance for market studies

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau is seeking Canadians' feedback on a new version of its Market Studies Information Bulletin, which has been updated following recent changes to the Competition Act. Market studies allow the Bureau to conduct in-depth examinations of a market or industry to identify competition issues and propose solutions. They aim to help understand and enhance competition in important sectors of the Canadian economy.

The December 2023 amendments to the Competition Act established a new framework for undertaking market studies with information-gathering powers. This new information bulletin provides general guidance and information on how the Bureau conducts its market studies following these amendments.

It will answer five broad questions:

What steps do we take before launching a market study?



How do we launch market studies and decide how long they will take?



How do we obtain and use information, including confidential information?



What are the outcomes of a market study?



How do we follow up and monitor the impact of our market study?

Interested parties are invited to submit their views by no later than December 23, 2024. Submissions can be made by e-mail at [email protected] or by completing the Guidance Consultation Form.

Written comments that are not flagged as confidential may be published on the Bureau's website. Feedback may also be incorporated into the final version.

The Bureau expects to publish a final version of the Market Studies Information Bulletin in March 2025.

Quick facts

The new Market Studies Information Bulletin will replace the 2018 Market Studies Information Bulletin.

Market study findings help the Bureau to provide evidence-based recommendations to policymakers on how to increase competition in a given sector.

A market study is not a law enforcement investigation. However, if the Bureau finds evidence that someone may be doing something against the law, we will investigate and take appropriate action.

Previously, in conducting market studies, the Bureau had to rely on publicly available information, information already in its possession, and information provided by stakeholders on a voluntary basis. Following amendments to the Competition Act, we may apply for a court order to compel a legal person to provide relevant information to the Bureau.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

